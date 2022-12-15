Nashport child actor starts starring in zombie flick Chillicothe

NEWARK After landing roles in a few local stage productions, 15-year-old Jace Carson asked his mother if he could audition for movie roles. His first response was, “Good luck, we live in Nashport, Ohio.” Next, Jace landed his role in the Chillicothe movie “How I Got Here,” a movie that started his acting journey.

“How I Got Here” focuses on a group of survivors, including a young boy played by Jace who grows up during the outbreak and learns to survive. The film premiered at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse in October and sold 200 seats.

Before landing his first film role, he was a college student from Licking Valley who enjoyed marching band, lacrosse, and performing in the local children’s theater. After getting the role, Jace and his mother, Amber Eagleson-Carson, spent each weekend driving more than two hours to Chillicothe, spending the day on a movie set and sleeping in hotels or campsites.

Jace and his mother agree that the movie was an amazing place to start his acting journey.

“Probably the best people I could have worked with on my first [movie]”, Jace said. “Everyone was supportive. They knew what they were doing for the most part and they were great people to watch and observe and try to improve my game based on them.”

He said he loved spending every weekend hanging out with people who also loved to gamble. There was a learning curve in moving from theater to film, but he adapted quickly with the help of his classmates.

“How I Got Here” creator, producer and actor Dylan Hughes says Jace has a future as an actor.

“When we got the casting call, I didn’t think we were going to find a kid with that acting ability,” Hughes said. “It was his very first project. His very first movie and he blew us away in the audition. He blew us away on set. If I had known this kid could do that, I would have given him a lot more things to do.”

Director and co-producer Eric Zanni said they all watched Jace grow up on set, with him starting the film at age 13. He said they often shoot Jace when he has no lines to get his reactions to the scene around him because of his acting skills.

Zanni said Jace initially acts towards the camera on the first day on set, similar to how theater actors should act towards the audience during stage performances. Besides the quick fit, Jace was a natural in front of the camera.

Playing the role of a young boy in a zombie movie, Jace was one of the youngest actors on set. However, Amber said the age difference has never stopped her from bonding with her castmates.

“They did everything they could on set to make him feel comfortable and make sure he felt seen and heard and comfortable and not awkward,” Amber said. “As a mom, I couldn’t have asked for a better first experience for Jace…Even after filming ‘How I Got Here’, they continually support Jace’s projects.”

The cast members have also remained friends since the film ended. Hughes, who played Jace’s on-screen brother, spent the day with Jace in hospital after his appendix ruptured in October. Amber said she was grateful Hughes was there for Jace when she couldn’t be in the hospital with him.

Since working on “How I Got Here,” Jace has taken acting classes, attended camp with the New York Film Academy, and worked on several other films. While it might take time for Amber to find Jace’s auditions, provide transportation and stay with her son on set, she said it’s rewarding to see her son doing what he loves.

“Watching him do what he does and the fun he gets out of it and then seeing the end product is so worth it because he’s growing so much as a person and we’re around some amazing people,” Amber said. . “I think I appreciate it as much as he does.”

Jace hopes to continue playing. After graduating from high school, he hopes to study acting or astrophysics.

“How I Got Here” will have two Chillicothe performances on December 18 at the Majestic Theater, located at 45 East 2nd St. There will be a performance at noon and 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit How I Got Here Facebook Page.

Ohio Creations CEO Daniel Griesheimer, who was a producer and actor in the film, said production on a “How I Got Here” sequel would begin in the summer of 2023. Jace and many of the lead actors agreed to come back for more.

