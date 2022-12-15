Award-winning Lynnwood-based actor Jon Meggison will make his theatrical debut

LYNNWOOD, Washington, December 13, 2022Lynnwood-based actor Jon Meggison kicked off his acting career in January 2020, rising to the challenges of the pandemic, promoting himself and quickly landing movie roles alongside big names like Eric Robert and Stephane Sorrentino. In his freshman year, he starred in 10 films and four commercials, winning Best Lead Actor for his performance in the independent film. It takes talentwhich also won Best Drama at the Paris Film Festival.

While Meggisons’ projects have enjoyed their individual successes on streaming platforms, and even on DVD releases, it has yet to appear on the big screen – until now. Next year, in October 2023, Meggison will make his film debut as Alton in The Legend of Johnny Jonesa slasher horror movie starring Danny Trejo, Jake Busey, Clifton Powell, Kevin Sorbo, Tom Sizemore among many others.

Meggison owes his casting in Johnny Jones to his good friend Ikeem Boseman who recommended him to writer Matt Clark, best known for his work on films such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Crow and Ironman 3. Following the recommendation from Bosemans, Meggison submitted his casting reel and was officially offered the role shortly thereafter. Meggison was originally cast as Carlos but, after some talks with director David Winning, was recast as Alton – a part with more screen time. Hector David Jr. was later cast to fill the role of Carlos.

The legend of Johnny Jones is about a young African-American man (played by Robert Crayton), living in the inner cities of New Jersey, who suffers from a mental breakdown that leads to an uncontrollable killing spree. Filming for the film begins April 23, 2023 in New Jersey and will be released in theaters across the country in October.

After starring in A Haunting in Ravenwood, The Conjuring: Beyond, a Friday the 13th fan movie, and now the legend of Johnny Jones, Meggison has quickly established himself as an actor specializing in the horror genre. His favorite genre, however, is drama. To direct his career towards this, he will also act in dramas Shattered Dreams: The Leslie Vass Storythe Amazon Prime TV series Autumn never dies and The Red Chroniclesall starting production next year.

Meggison owes her creative process, when crafting a role, to her three sons. Although he constantly works on one project after another, Meggison informed the Lynnwood Times that his workload never affects the development of any of his characters, focusing and perfecting one at a time.

Children’s imaginations are so big and I learn a lot from them, which makes it easier to transition into my job, Meggison told the Lynnwood Times. I’ve always had a great work ethic, I’m still working, so I wouldn’t say I’m shy [by my project scope] at all.

Meggison’s children stay with their mother while he is there, and he usually reconnects with them on the weekends. He told the Lynnwood Times when he’s not on set and raising his kids, he’s constantly looking for his next role.

I don’t like having downtime, Meggison said. I like to prepare my installation for the future, so I work continuously.

Pathway to Film Success for Jon Meggison

When the country shut down in early 2020, Meggison, in a bid to keep busy, decided to try her luck with modeling. He contacted the agency Seattle Talent, carrying out several commercial printing projects for outlet stores such as Macys and H&M. While he was a model, his agency asked him if he had any interest in acting. At first he told them no. A few months passed and the agency kept asking, so Meggison gave in and decided to give it a shot.

It seemed like during COVID a lot of people weren’t trying to find work. For me, it was a blessing because it really gave me the opportunity to learn more about the industry and how it works, said Jon Meggison.

Completely self-taught, Meggison began practicing monologues at home, reading acting books and watching YouTube tutorials before finally auditioning for his first film, Operation Y2K, in March 2020. He continues to admire and d studying his favorite actors Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington and Will Smith in hopes of one day sharing the screen with them.

I think the best way to get good at anything is to just step up and do the work, Meggison said. To date, all of the work I have done has been self-booked by putting me out, reaching out, and self-submitting.

Since starring in Operation Y2K, Meggison has continued to find steady work, including the Survivors Choice feature alongside Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts, which is set for release later this year.

Before he knew it, Meggison was signing with Los Angeles agent Shawn Brogan of The Brogan Agency, receiving auditions for television studio and network films.

He starred in his feature debut, A Haunting in Ravenwood, alongside acclaimed horror actress Eileen Dietz (Halloween, The Exorcist 2), in 2021. Since then he has appeared in Conjuration: the afterlifean episode of the television mini-series The cityand Survivors Choice among many other smaller independent projects.

Although the Conjuration: the afterlife shares a name with James Wan’s The Conjuring universe, the franchise does not recognize it as an official installment. Meggison informed the Lynnwood Times of the decision to name him after the film Wans went into post-production for marketing reasons which seemed to work because the other day he was recognized by a viewer of the film at a station- local service.