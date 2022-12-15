Entertainment
Award-winning Lynnwood-based actor Jon Meggison will make his theatrical debut
LYNNWOOD, Washington, December 13, 2022Lynnwood-based actor Jon Meggison kicked off his acting career in January 2020, rising to the challenges of the pandemic, promoting himself and quickly landing movie roles alongside big names like Eric Robert and Stephane Sorrentino. In his freshman year, he starred in 10 films and four commercials, winning Best Lead Actor for his performance in the independent film. It takes talentwhich also won Best Drama at the Paris Film Festival.
While Meggisons’ projects have enjoyed their individual successes on streaming platforms, and even on DVD releases, it has yet to appear on the big screen – until now. Next year, in October 2023, Meggison will make his film debut as Alton in The Legend of Johnny Jonesa slasher horror movie starring Danny Trejo, Jake Busey, Clifton Powell, Kevin Sorbo, Tom Sizemore among many others.
Meggison owes his casting in Johnny Jones to his good friend Ikeem Boseman who recommended him to writer Matt Clark, best known for his work on films such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Crow and Ironman 3. Following the recommendation from Bosemans, Meggison submitted his casting reel and was officially offered the role shortly thereafter. Meggison was originally cast as Carlos but, after some talks with director David Winning, was recast as Alton – a part with more screen time. Hector David Jr. was later cast to fill the role of Carlos.
The legend of Johnny Jones is about a young African-American man (played by Robert Crayton), living in the inner cities of New Jersey, who suffers from a mental breakdown that leads to an uncontrollable killing spree. Filming for the film begins April 23, 2023 in New Jersey and will be released in theaters across the country in October.
After starring in A Haunting in Ravenwood, The Conjuring: Beyond, a Friday the 13th fan movie, and now the legend of Johnny Jones, Meggison has quickly established himself as an actor specializing in the horror genre. His favorite genre, however, is drama. To direct his career towards this, he will also act in dramas Shattered Dreams: The Leslie Vass Storythe Amazon Prime TV series Autumn never dies and The Red Chroniclesall starting production next year.
Meggison owes her creative process, when crafting a role, to her three sons. Although he constantly works on one project after another, Meggison informed the Lynnwood Times that his workload never affects the development of any of his characters, focusing and perfecting one at a time.
Children’s imaginations are so big and I learn a lot from them, which makes it easier to transition into my job, Meggison told the Lynnwood Times. I’ve always had a great work ethic, I’m still working, so I wouldn’t say I’m shy [by my project scope] at all.
Meggison’s children stay with their mother while he is there, and he usually reconnects with them on the weekends. He told the Lynnwood Times when he’s not on set and raising his kids, he’s constantly looking for his next role.
I don’t like having downtime, Meggison said. I like to prepare my installation for the future, so I work continuously.
Pathway to Film Success for Jon Meggison
When the country shut down in early 2020, Meggison, in a bid to keep busy, decided to try her luck with modeling. He contacted the agency Seattle Talent, carrying out several commercial printing projects for outlet stores such as Macys and H&M. While he was a model, his agency asked him if he had any interest in acting. At first he told them no. A few months passed and the agency kept asking, so Meggison gave in and decided to give it a shot.
It seemed like during COVID a lot of people weren’t trying to find work. For me, it was a blessing because it really gave me the opportunity to learn more about the industry and how it works, said Jon Meggison.
Completely self-taught, Meggison began practicing monologues at home, reading acting books and watching YouTube tutorials before finally auditioning for his first film, Operation Y2K, in March 2020. He continues to admire and d studying his favorite actors Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington and Will Smith in hopes of one day sharing the screen with them.
I think the best way to get good at anything is to just step up and do the work, Meggison said. To date, all of the work I have done has been self-booked by putting me out, reaching out, and self-submitting.
Since starring in Operation Y2K, Meggison has continued to find steady work, including the Survivors Choice feature alongside Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts, which is set for release later this year.
Before he knew it, Meggison was signing with Los Angeles agent Shawn Brogan of The Brogan Agency, receiving auditions for television studio and network films.
He starred in his feature debut, A Haunting in Ravenwood, alongside acclaimed horror actress Eileen Dietz (Halloween, The Exorcist 2), in 2021. Since then he has appeared in Conjuration: the afterlifean episode of the television mini-series The cityand Survivors Choice among many other smaller independent projects.
Although the Conjuration: the afterlife shares a name with James Wan’s The Conjuring universe, the franchise does not recognize it as an official installment. Meggison informed the Lynnwood Times of the decision to name him after the film Wans went into post-production for marketing reasons which seemed to work because the other day he was recognized by a viewer of the film at a station- local service.
|
Sources
2/ https://lynnwoodtimes.com/2022/12/14/jon-meggison-221215/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Award-winning Lynnwood-based actor Jon Meggison will make his theatrical debut
- Williams earns AVCA honorable mention All-America Honor
- Explained: What does the SEC’s overhaul of U.S. stock markets mean?
- Trump’s approval rating lowest since 2015 as popularity with GOP plunges, poll finds
- Nashport child actor starts starring in zombie flick Chillicothe
- Table tennis: positive individual impressions in the latest British League matches
- December 17, Imran Khan should not give the date of February or March, Rana Sanaullah Pipa News
- Gibraltar negotiations with Britain cannot last forever, Spain said.
- Indonesia expands central bank mandate to support stability and growth
- The Witcher 3 Remastered Performance Is Poor Cyberpunk Launch Level Currently On PC
- Rashmika Mandanna says THIS when asked about the difference, working in Bollywood and the southern film industry | Hindi Movie News
- Pamela Anderson looks like a Greek goddess in a see-through toga-style dress