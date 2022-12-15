Where do Bollywood stars go on vacation?

With the festive season underway, Bollywood jet set stars have already started flying to their favorite holiday destinations. Whether it’s skiing in Gstaad, shopping in Dubai, sunbathing in the Tuscan sun or savoring London’s gourmet cuisine, here’s a look at some of their favorite travel spots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Gstaad

The Alpine village of Gstaad first established itself among international jet-setters and home buyers thanks to the prestigious Le Rosey finishing school. Photo: Gstaad Saanenland Tourismus

Snowy Gstaad is where Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to vacation every year with actor and husband Saif Ali Khan and their two children, Taimur and Jeh. The 42-year-old actress fell in love with the upscale Swiss city after getting married in 2012 and honeymooning there. It has been the site of their annual family vacation ever since.

Bollywood’s relationship with Switzerland is not new, however. It dates back decades and the countless movie scenes that have captured the country’s magnificent vistas have further fueled its popularity.

In the Bernese Oberland region of the Swiss Alps, Gstaad’s cross-country ski trails attract the rich and famous. Its soaring mountains, ski areas such as Wispile and Rinderberg, top-notch slopes and towering glaciers have long made it a favored vacation spot for royalty and celebrities. The family’s favorite place to stay is the Gstaad Palace Hotel.

Priyanka Chopra: Tuscany

Florence in Italy is a center of Renaissance art and architecture. Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are big fans of Tuscany. Considered one of the most romantic destinations in the world, this region of central Italy is bursting with art and culture. Its capital, Florence, is home to some of the world’s most famous examples of Renaissance art and architecture, including Michelangelo. David, Botticelli works at the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo Basilica. Tuscany’s natural attractions include the stunning Apennine mountains, the beaches of the island of Elbas on the Tyrrhenian Sea, and the olive groves and vineyards of Chiantis.

During their last vacation in the region, the couple posted several videos and photos on Instagram. They were seen spending quality time at their Tuscan villa with a lush green lawn and rolling hills, cooking pasta, frolicking by the pool and dancing to Dean Martins. Steal.

Akshay Kumar: The cap

Bo-Kaap in Cape Town has brightly colored buildings. Photo: Flickr/David Stanley

Akshay Kumar is a self-proclaimed family man who likes to take his wife Twinkle and children Aarav and Nitara on long vacations.

The Kumars love Cape Town, often visiting the port city on South Africa’s southwest coast, which is perched on a peninsula below Table Mountain. The region offers a myriad of charms. One can take revolving cable cars to reach the vertiginous flat top of the mountains and soak up panoramic views of the city, bustling harbor and boats sailing to Robben Island, the notorious prison that once held Nelson Mandela.

The family also enjoys exploring the region’s verdant vineyards, sampling its gastronomic offerings, and driving through its scenic landscapes.

Sonam Kapoor: London

Bond Street in London lights up for Christmas. Pennsylvania

Sonam Kapoor loves the cosmopolitan vibe of London, with its stunning public parks, gardens, museums, theatres, eye-catching architecture, glamorous nightlife and award-winning restaurants.

The Veere Di Marriage star, also known for her daring fashion choices, is often spotted in London sampling her gastronomic delights or shopping in luxury boutiques with her family and friends. The 37-year-old actress also posts her outings extensively on her Instagram account, where she has 34 million followers.

Such is the new mums’ love for London that she has bought a charming pied-à-terre in the city with her husband, shoe entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. Decorated with Indian objects and furnished according to the principles of vaastu shastra, the house has been featured in several magazines, with its proud owners.

Shah Rukh Khan: Dubai

His little secret is that the superstar’s favorite vacation spot is Dubai, which he calls his second home. Also known as Badshah or the King of Bollywood, Khan, 57, owns a beachfront villa in Palm Jumeirah in the emirate and has previously said he enjoys visiting the Spice Souk, Skydive Dubai and various beaches.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan enjoys spending time in Dubai, which he calls his second home. Clint McLean / The National

In Dubai’s latest tourism campaign, Create the Future with Shah Rukh Khan, the star takes viewers on a tour of the city’s landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Jumeirah Al Qasr, The Tip, Ain Dubai and the Port of Dubai. It also takes viewers on an immersive tour of Al Seef and Atlantis Dubai.

