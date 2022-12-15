Entertainment
Superman movie in the works James Gunn without Henry Cavill – The Hollywood Reporter
James Gunn takes his first big step at DC and will write a Superman movie.
The project will focus on the hero’s younger years, and so he’ll be played by a new actor rather than Superman veteran Henry Cavill. Gunn and his DC Studios co-president and co-CEO Peter Safran recently sat down with Cavill to share the news and discuss ideas for a potential collaboration in the future on something else, perhaps a different role.
At this point, Gunn is simply writing the script, though he could potentially direct depending on where his services are needed at DC Studios, according to insiders.
“Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more delighted about; we will be able to share exciting information about our first projects at the start of the new year”, Gunn wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the early stages, our story will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character won’t be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting. with Henry and we are huge fans and have talked about a number of exciting possibilities of working together in the future.
Although this Superman is younger, he will not live in Smallville but rather be Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, according to insiders.
The news may come as a surprise to fans who expected Cavill to return as Superman in the near future. Cavill appeared in a post-credits sequence in black adam, released in October, and the Monday after the film opened, posted a message on Instagram announcing that he was back as Superman. According to sources, this Instagram post was sanctioned by the Warner brass, before Gunn and Safran were hired, hence the change of plans.
Cavill, who announced his departure from the Netflix series the witcher after returning as Superman, reflected on the change in an Instagram post, writing, “After all, I will not return as Superman. After being invited by the studio to announce my return in October, before [Gunn and Safran’s] hiring, this news is not the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes.
In his almost decade since he first played Superman, Cavill has become a fan-favorite actor, first appearing in 2013 Steel manand taking over the role in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).
Since taking up their new roles on Nov. 1, Gunn and Safran have met other key players in the DC Universe. In addition to Cavill, they recently sat down with Batman actor Ben Affleck to discuss the possibility of him directing for them in the future, according to sources familiar with the conversation. No deal is in place for him to direct a DC feature at this point. They also had conversations with filmmaker Patty Jenkins, who will no longer move forward with a third wonder woman film.
Warners has also been developing a Dark Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by JJ Abrams, and Gunn’s new film would not impact that project, with Coates still working on the script.
Warners has long wanted Gunn to tackle a Superman movie. In 2018, after Gunn left Marvel Studios for DC when he was temporarily fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Toby Emmerich, then head of the Warners studio pushed for Gunn to face Superman. Gunn chose to write and direct The Suicide Squad In place. This film also paved the way for Peacemakerthe HBO Max spin-off starring John Cena, and gave Gunn a taste of world-building in the DC Universe.
Still, Superman has been a long-time favorite of Gunn, who has been thinking about this new film since his DC debut four years ago. Over the weekend, Gunn marked the anniversary of Richard Donner’s 1978 film, share poster and remembering seeing him in Missouri theaters as a child. The filmmaker and director wrote: “I loved it and it rivaled Star Wars for me. And the score blew me away.
