How Bollywood Destroyed India’s Diverse Ethnic Clothing

Scenes from a wedding of an upper middle class Indian family. We will stick to scrutinizing the clothes. There are hardly any silk katan/silk kora/silk satin/georgette khaddi or any other type of Benarasi women. Kanjeevarams, Gadwals, Patolas and other luxury sarees are also conspicuous by their absence. Ideally, my eyes always seek out those must-have curtains at weddings here, given that these are heirloom weaves showcasing the history of Bharat craftsmanship that women should flaunt. Until a few years ago, at least, this would have been the case with these versatile six meters, which would again be released for other special functions. The stigma of repetition would not have become such a social scourge.

But can we say that about weddings and festive events today? For example, the wedding I mention has the bride in a heavily encrusted synthetic lehenga (stuffed with grotesque cancun) that weighs three times as much as her. Looking positively tired of what’s clinging to her soft frame, she barely appreciates the pheras because walking with all that weight takes practice. The mother of the bride barely smiles as she greets guests in another laborious lehenga instead of an ethereal jamevaar or tanchoi. The bride’s sister is forced to take off her jewelry when everyone is distracted during the havan as she cannot get rid of her Manish Malhotra monstrosity.

Funnily enough, with all the effort women are making to channel the Bollywood bridal look (more like chandeliers) these days, I wonder if they realize how wasteful their shopping is. They clearly won’t find the courage to put those clothes back on. But, if it was luxury handwoven or handcrafted sarees, the case would have been different. This is where you have to understand how the priorities have changed. Why have brides and their families shunned the textile and craft heritage of the Bharats to adopt a harshly consumerist and commercial trope that is extremely unsustainable anyway? How Bollywood’s glorification of party wear and the penetration of Western theories into the Indian mainstream market has jeopardized the position of luxury Indian heritage clothing among its own people.

The Western construction of USE and Throw

Celebrities may not spell it out in so many words, but the consumerist use-and-throw model is constantly peddled through their work and social media which is followed in droves. Celebrities do not repeat their clothes, which sends a signal to young people and their parents to follow the signal. Considering that Indian heritage weaves and handicrafts are extremely versatile and can be styled in multiple ways, celebrities would never glorify them as for them it is all about encouraging heavy consumption. In this context, the popularization of garish and awkward lehengas in weddings through PR machines, movies and fashion stories also serves to wear once and throw away, because in their sane mind no one would think of repeat these products. Call it a status symbol or wasteful behavior, millennials are driven to splurge on shoddy clothes they won’t cherish. Compare this with the heritage sarees that our ancestors owned or how they cared for them and you will understand this point.

If we refer to films such as Govind Moonis Nadiya ke Paar, we would observe how Hindi films could have taught better if their hearts were in the right place. In this classic Rajshri production, the mother of the bride wears Benarasi silk katan for both wedding ceremonies. The brides are also in their Banarasi beauties. The sister dons a silk lehenga gotapatti and zardozi choli. There was a time when I found women who worried that luxury weaves were unaffordable (while splurging on disgusting fast fashion). Here is a reminder of how village women also wore Indian heritage weaves when they had to dress. These films featured luxury weaves testifying to how large and versatile Bharatiya handmade textiles held a prominent place in the wardrobes of women from different strata of society. Everything is made locally, bearing the hallmark of the region and used only by Indians. And yet hindi cinema post Hindustani Raja shunned this artisanal luxury and adopted a completely unbalanced formula. Why did we let the West, the synthetics, the Karan Johars and the Manish Malhotras usurp and destroy everything? Local crafts, weaving, markets, the textile economy.

The wedding clothing brand Karan Johar in the cinema

The new rich swear by the scrambled Bollywood fashion which over the years has distorted the way the khaandani actually dress in Punjab (considering Karan Johar has always peddled a distorted Punjabi marriage narrative in his cinema) . Remember the scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where a weaver returns home to sell sarees on the run to Simrans Shaadi? He throws superb deluxe Banarasis on the bua exclaiming, What are you doing?! which proves that textiles/handicrafts were preferred by all sections of the population in Indian cities and towns till few years ago, especially for second-hand clothes. The excessive bling started with Kuch Kuch Hota Hain where Johar signed Malhotra after styling Karishma Kapoor at Raja Hindustani. The townspeople bore the brunt of the evil influence after that. The rot has traveled so far that in all North Indian weddings today, it is the overhyped look that is worn because it is considered fashionable. Johar probably engineered this flawed Punjabi wedding culture so that his designer coterie could market their impractical items (which are never used again) via celluloid.

Destroying the Diversity of Indian Wedding Wear

Even though designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee told a tale of Indian clothing among his international clientele and ensured that he caught the attention of the world when actors like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wore his designs during their weddings, this led to the creation of a boring (uniform) moldboard for all to follow. This has been detrimental to local luxury weavings and handicrafts from different Indian states.

The weddings of each state have an identifiable charm and this is due to the traditions, the rituals followed as well as the clothing and jewelry worn. Be it Banarasis in West Bengal and UP, Gota Patti on silk poshaks in Rajasthan, phulkari on silk at Punjabi shaadis, Kanjeevarams in Tamil Nadu, Molakalmurus in Karnataka or Assam paat silks in Assam, Indian brides wear a distinct look in their weddings which boasts of luxury weavings and craftsmanship from their respective states. Sabyasachi ensured that all brides wore a look that was proven and recognized as popular.

Exposing the communist agenda

Why are there cracks and cracks in Bollywood armor? Because the proud Hindu of his culture and heritage woke up from his slumber and exposed the hypocrisy that is prevalent in the industry. Tired of the anti-Hindu and anti-Indian rant for so many years, he lambasted and held the Islamist/Socialist/Communist perpetrators accountable realizing how much this germ eats away at the fabric of a thriving society. In the weaving and handicraft industry too, so-called textile activists have built fanciful castles exploiting the poverty of weavers and craftsmen.

But these parasites are no longer relevant now. Let’s skip where even those who don’t prescribe left-liberal ideology go wrong. They ignore economic dynamics. Bollywood producers are now strategizing how to bring audiences back to theaters because money matters. Only a nave will think, Areysirf entertainment hain, is meinitna mat socho! Then you don’t know how impactful an average cinema is. Similarly, political sirf politics nahi, humara future uss se juraahua hain. Kapdeya saree sirfkapdeya saree nahihain, native industry hain humara, jo humaarein Hindu kings did not make queens, all Mughaloya are called Chinese.. If authentic Indian weavings and crafts do not get enough patronage, the narrative will shift to the synthetics that the left-wing cabal would want, as this will set back the local Indian economy. The #vocalforlocal movement demands a script that abolishes the fakes and establishes the importance of the authentic story of our heritage. If there is economic, conscious and political weakness in all areas (the weaving and handicraft sector is one of them), slavery to external forces is evident. It is time we recognize this and act.

