Deepika Padukones’ Bikini in Bollywood Song Sparks Outrage in India





Deepika Padukone of the song Besharam Rang, which translates to shameless color, from the movie Pathaan (YouTube/Yash Raj Films) India’s right-wing ecosystem is angry and a fringe outfit is protesting because Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wore an orange-colored bikini for a song in a new movie alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The reason for their anger is that the movie song in Hindi Pathane is called Rank Besharamwhich results in a shameless color. The saffron color of a shade of yellow or orange is considered sacred by followers of the Hindu religion. Both Indian on Wednesday, the actors drew the wrath of Narottam Mishraruling right-wing regional leader and minister of state Bharatiya Janata Festivalwho has weighed in on similar issues in the old days. Mr Mishra, also Home Minister of the BJP-ruled central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, objected to the suit worn by Ms Padukone as well as the color of the outfit worn by her and Mr. Khan, demanding its rectification. Deepika Padukones’ attire in the song is on the face of it very objectionable, Mr Mishra said. The filming of the song clearly reflects a tainted mentality… The song’s visuals and costumes need to be fixed, otherwise it will be a question of whether or not the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh, he said. -he adds. His comments were quickly followed by protests in the state demanding a ban on the film which is due to hit screens in January next year. Members of a right-wing fringe group identifying themselves as the Veer Shivaji group gathered in the city of Indore and burned effigies of the two actors. Shivaji was a 17th century Indian warrior king. Rajesh Kesarwani, another Prime Minister Narendra Modis BJP member of Uttar Pradesh state, criticized the song. He called the song’s use of color an insult to the Hindu community. The vulgarity with the color saffron was committed in a song of the film and it is an insult to the Hindu community and to Sanatan [term used by Hindus for Hinduism] Culture. Therefore, we expressed our concern, he said. Indian films and actors have been hit hard by the BJP over symbolism around the Hindu religion. Earlier in July, a Toronto The museum has apologized for showing content of an Indian filmmaker depicting the Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette which inadvertently offended some people. Mr Modis’ right-wing government has been accused by critics of violating minority rights and orchestrating the erosion of religious freedom in India. The US State Departments annual report on international religious freedom stated that religious minorities in India have been intimidated throughout 2021.

