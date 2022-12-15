Entertainment
Nepo babies and issues with acting families
In I am Ruth, Kate Winslet plays the eponymous mother who struggles to cope with her teenage daughter Freya (Mia Threapleton), who is umbilically attached to her phone. Freya spends all of her time locked in her room and refuses to speak when spoken to, causing her mother to walk on eggshells around her until her patience runs out.
Much of the dialogue is improvisational, and it’s a testament to both Winslet’s and Threapleton’s skills that they have such an instinctive and intimate screen rapport. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they are mother and daughter in real life. In a recent interview, Winslet said the idea to launch Threapleton came from Dominic Savage, creator of Channel 4s I am… series, prompting him to tell her: You have to audition it, and it has to be separated for me.
Audition or no audition, casting Winslet with her child is clearly a coup for a female-led series that has long prided itself on its realism while exploring complex social issues. But what about the ethics of a young actor who lands a leading role because of his famous mother? And the fact that the talent of the Threapletons makes the path to work irrelevant?
<>
On TikTok, where Gen-Zers love to ponder the intricacies of privilege, children of celebrity parents are referred to as nepot babies, or nepo babies for short. To be classified as such, they must be seen to have benefited professionally from the status and relationships of their parents. On television, there is a lot about: think stranger things Maya Hawke, child of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke; Where The boys Jack Quaid, son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid; or Dan Levy, who stars alongside his father Eugene in Schitt’s Creek; or the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Manns, Maude Apatow, who is one of the stars of Euphoria which, by the way, is written by Sam Levinson, son of rain man director Barry Levinson.
Nepo babies sometimes come in disguise or at least with surnames that are not immediately recognizable. Last year brought another mother-daughter couple Housemaid, where Andie MacDowell starred alongside his daughter Margaret Qualley. The dizzying rise of Daisy Edgar-Jones, star of the hit series normal peoplemakes more sense when you consider that her father is Phil Edgar-Jones, head of entertainment at Sky TV.
Inevitably there has been a backlash against the nepo-baby label, most recently Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis and soon to be starring in the HBO series The idolwho told Elle magazine: “Nothing will get you the part except being right about the part.
<>
Given how many of us like to attribute our successes to talent and hard work, his defense comes as no surprise. But that doesn’t take into account the many factors that brought her to the audition room in the first place, whether it was her famous last name, or growing up around actors, or just being financially secure enough to be able to working for little or nothing during the meager early years.
Actors getting a parental boost is nothing new, of course, today’s nepo babies are just yesterday’s proud members of acting dynasties. Think Liza Minnelli, Michael Douglas, Carrie Fisher, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more. But while they may have felt anxiety about their ultra-famous parents, neither had to fight with dismissive hashtags. After being asked about her famous parents recently, big little lies Zo Kravitz (Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet) noted that it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business. This is literally where surnames come from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.
But while it seems unfair to expect all actors to come from humble beginnings and be off the hook, so too is the fact, according to a recent study, that the proportion of actors, musicians and writers from the working class has halved since the 1970s.
While it’s undeniable that the acting talents of Mia Threapleton, Maya Hawke and their friends are being spotlighted, their success highlights a larger issue: acting is increasingly a job that doesn’t. is only viable for those with money and existing connections. The best thing today’s nepo babies can do is be open about how they got there and, if possible, offer a helping hand to those who don’t enjoy the same privileges.
I Am Ruth is available to watch in the UK on All 4
