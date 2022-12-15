Don’t make movies for Bandra and Lokhandwala, make for all India [EXCLUSIVE]

We are so close to the year 2023. Everyone is looking forward to it. Especially Bollywood. The year 2022 has not been a great year for Bollywood. Many films failed at the box office, and the stars remained shrouded in controversy. In 2023, quite a few new and fresh movies are slated for release. With this, there is hope that Bollywood will witness a turnaround. Filmmaker Vipul Shah is full of hope. In a candid conversation with BollywoodLife, Human maker Vipul Shah reflected on the year 2022 and even shared the lesson that needs to be learned. Also Read – Commando Web Series: Vipul Shah Reveals Why Vidyut Jammwal Won’t Feature in OTT Version; said, ‘There’s no bad blood’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Asked about the failures of Bollywood movies this year, he said it was a temporary thing and hoped Bollywood would bounce back sooner than expected. He said: “After a few years comes a year where the ratio of success and failure changes. There are more failures than successes. Then it’s up to the filmmakers to do some soul-searching, to think really hard and bounce back. This year has been one of those years where we’ve seen more failures than successes. But I don’t think it’s going to be a permanent thing. I’m sure every filmmaker is thinking and very soon we’ll see a turnaround. Read also – Is Human 2 in preparation? Producer Vipul Shah shares exciting details [EXCLUSIVE]

When asked what could be the reason for Bollywood’s failure this year, he mentioned that there are several reasons. He said many films released this year were made before the lockdown. The audience’s viewing pattern changed, and older movies couldn’t meet or satisfy expectations. He also said that Bollywood has stopped creating commercial masala artists. “I also think Bollywood was trying to make these so-called cool movies and moving away from hardcore commercial cinema. I think that’s one of the reasons a lot of movies didn’t do well. But we’re learning quickly,” he said. . Giving the example of the box office success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, Vipul Shah said, “The public tells us that they will come to the cinema if we make good films.” Also Read – After Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Vipul Shah announces The Kerala Story based on human trafficking of missing girls who did not return home

Finally, he shared what Bollywood should learn from the year 2023. “I think one of the lessons for Bollywood should be don’t make movies for Bandra and Lokhandwala, make it for all India. If we do this, we will be very happy,” he quoted.

