Superman: Henry Cavill will not return as Superman! Actor reveals he was dropped as Clark Kent





It’s a sad day for anyone who grew up with the heroics of Superman, as actor Henry Cavill, who wore the superhero cape for many years, will not be reprising the much-loved fictional character in the next movie. Cavill shared the heartbreaking news with his fans on Instagram after meeting with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who recently shared their next slate for DCEU which includes a young Superman movie. The upcoming film will see Superman in his early days as a doe-eyed budding journalist.

The 39-year-old actor took to the photo-sharing platform to share the news with millions of fans who have been waiting to see their favorite actor don the Superman costume once again. “I just had a reunion with James Gunn and Peter Safran and that’s sad news, everyone. After all, I’m not coming back as Superman,” Cavill said. In late October, Warner Bros. hired “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran as co-presidents and CEOs of the new DC Studios. Since then, there have been multiple reports of Zack Snyder’s entire DC Universe being scrapped, including “Wonder Woman.” The actor revealed that earlier this year in October the studio asked him to announce his return as Superman, accepting the latest update about him being dropped as the superhero isn’t easy. to digest. But the actor took the news in good spirit and said the changing of the guard is something that happens. After the studio told me to announce my return in October, before they were hired, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes, he added.

Cavill further thanked everyone who was by his side all these years as they all mourned the sad news. However, the actor asked his fans to remember the values ​​that Superman stands for and will continue to stand for, even if someone else wears the cape. “For those who have been by my side over the years…we may cry a little, but we need to remember…Superman is still here. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he gives us are” Still there ! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with all of you, more and more,” Cavill said. The actor has appeared as Superman in several DC movies, including Justice League, Batman vs Superman, and Man of Steel. Cavill was last seen in the Enola Holmes film series currently airing on Netflix.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/henry-cavill-will-not-be-returning-as-superman-actor-reveals-he-has-been-dropped-as-clark-kent/articleshow/96243407.cms

