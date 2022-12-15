Entertainment
Vegan Bollywood Celebrities: Did you know that 5 Bollywood actors have gone vegan?
Vegan Bollywood Celebrities: In today’s world, everyone wants to lead a healthy life and have a toned body. Therefore, people follow certain diets or change their lifestyle.
Veganism, on the other hand, involves eliminating all animal products from the diet and further limiting exploitation and cruelty to animals.
Where many Bollywood celebrities have recently gone vegan. Some did it to show their love for animals. Some have gone vegan for health reasons.
Let’s take a look at five Bollywood celebrities who have recently gone vegan and are enjoying this healthy lifestyle.
Aria Butt
New mom Aria Butt recently went vegan and is completely against animal cruelty. “Gambai Katiawadi” The actress loves animals, especially cats. And going vegan was the best choice she ever made, while Alia Bhatt also founded CoExist, an animal charity that works for the welfare of stray animals in India.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is not only a fitness enthusiast but also an animal lover. She revealed that the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ star went vegan in 2020. She also shared her vegan zucchini noodle recipe, explaining how the options for vegan people are. We talked about our limits. She also shared photos and talked about taking veganism very seriously and how her diet helps her stay healthy.
Amir Khan
Bollywood ace Aamir Khan went vegan in 2015 after ex-wife Kiran Rao showed him a video about common illnesses caused by eating animal products.
Shraddha Kapoor
It was in 2019 that Shraddha Kapoor became vegan. Not only that, she was also awarded the title of “Hottest Vegetarian” by her PETA in 2020. Shraddha loves plant-based foods and can eat them for good.
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha recently announced that she has changed from vegetarian to vegan. It’s been a while since she received PETA India’s “Top Vegan Fashion Icon” award. Not only that, but in one of her interviews, she said that she had always been a vegetarian and eventually got fed up with dairy, so she went vegan.
