‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill confirms he’s finally hung up his cape



Actor Henry Cavill, who played Superman in several films for nine years, revealed on Wednesday that he will play Clark Kent in future films following a meeting at DC Studios. Cavill, who told fans he would return in the superhero role after appearing in Black Adam in October, said his stint in the iconic red cape was over and he made his final announcement before Warner Bros. Discovery appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as new DC Studios co-heads. …This news is not the easiest, but that's life. I respect the fact that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes, Cavill wrote in an Instagram post. He also reminded fans that the Superman character won't be leaving. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman represents never will. It's been a fun ride with all of you, more and more, he said. Cavills' message appeared after Gunn tweeted Wednesday that he and Safran planned to share more details about a slate of upcoming DC projects, including a story that will focus on the first part of Superman's life early next year. Although they seek to center a new story around Clark Kent's life as a small-time journalist in the fictional city of Metropolis, Gunn and Safran would be motivated to find a role in the DC Universe for Cavill to take on, sources told Variety.

http://www.facebook. com/manofsteel

In theaters June 14.



From Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures comes “Man of Steel,” starring Henry Cavill, directed by Zach Snyder. ”],”adCount”:0}}”> Last week, sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Wonder Woman 3 director Patty Jenkins would not move forward with the studio. After Jenkins reportedly sent in the film’s treatment, which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns, she learned that the film didn’t fit the mold of the studios’ future plans. Gunn hopped on Twitter approach the story in The Hollywood Reporter and wrote that some of them are true, some of them are half true, some of them aren’t true, and some of them we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.

