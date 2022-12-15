



Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will end Bollywood’s drought, says Kaduva star Prithviraj 2022 has been a great year for films in regional languages! From Rishab Shettys Kantara to SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Yash’s star KGF 2, regional language films have achieved international acclaim, as well as box office success. Meanwhile, Bollywood has suffered a huge setback with only a few films succeeding at the box office. While that may be the case for Bollywood, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran believes Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan could pull Bollywood out of its drought. Prithviraj thinks SRKs Pathaan will be Bollywood’s comeback Speaking at the Film Companions roundtable, Prithviraj Sukumaran said Bollywood is currently going through a bad phase. Not so long ago, there were times when we set the table and thought, how do they do it? How does Hindi cinema manage to solve this problem? How are they able to open such vast foreign markets? And that was not so long ago. I’m not talking about medieval times. So I really believe it’s a phase, he said. According to Prithviraj, King Khan’s Pathaan might just change the dynamic. There will be a big hit, maybe his Pathaan… It could be just one big movie followed by another big movie and the whole narrative will change, he remarked. About Pathaan Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year hiatus from full-time. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of the project. Scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25 next year, the film will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After many teasers, Paathans’ debut song Besharam Rang was released on December 12. While the song was highly anticipated, it received tons of backlash due to its costumes, music, and allegedly being copied from other songs.

