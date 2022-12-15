Mother of teenage victim of Hollywood school overdose files complaint

Melanie Ramos was missing for eight hours before she was found dead of suspected fentanyl poisoning in a Hollywood school bathroom this year, the 15-year-old mother and her lawyers said Wednesday as they announced an action in court against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed on behalf of Elena Perez, Melanies’ mother, alleges that school officials knew illicit narcotics were prevalent at Helen Bernstein High but took no action.

The kids were buying, selling and using drugs in Bernstein’s restroom, and campus administrators did nothing about it, attorney Michael Carrillo said. They knew this because there had been six previous calls to Bernstein High School for potential drug overdoses in 2022 alone. Six before. How are you not making any changes to protect children?

District officials said in a statement that Los Angeles Unified does not comment on pending or pending litigation. However, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains our top priority.

Melanie was found dead on September 13 by the father of another student, according to the lawsuit. It was around 8:30 p.m., eight hours after Perez alleged that a school administrator called her to inform her that Melanie was absent from class, according to the lawsuit filed Monday.

Bernstein High staff members did not seek [Melanie] despite Perez’s pleas to search for her daughter, according to the lawsuit, which alleged it delayed life-saving medical treatment.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Melanie ingested a pill she thought was Percocet but likely contained fentanyl. A detailed autopsy is still pending, including a breakdown of what was consumed and how long Melanie had been dead.

Johann Hervert, 18, cousin of Melanie Ramos, sits next to a memorial to her on the steps outside Bernstein High School on September 16. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Melanie and her 15-year-old friend both overdosed during the incident. The friends stepdad found Melanie in the girls bathroom that night. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics; her friend was hospitalized.

LA Unified said the stepfather was accompanied by a school employee when he found his unconscious daughter and Melanie.

It took them hours to find my niece, Melanies’ aunt Gladys Manriques said at Wednesday’s press conference. Where was the staff? Where [were] teachers? Where was the administration? If it wasn’t for the other [girls] relative, my niece would not have been found until perhaps the next day. This is why we want justice.

Perez, Melanies’ mother, later said she finally learned of her daughter’s horrific fate from LAPD officers early the next morning.

Following Melanies’ death, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy suspected of selling drugs to the two Bernstein students as well as a 16-year-old boy suspected of selling drugs to another student nearby. Lexington Park.

Moore said the two minors were students at the charter school APEX Academy, located on the campus of Bernstein High Schools.

Last month, the LA Schools Superintendent. Alberto Carvalho said at least 16 students in the district have overdosed on or off campus since the start of the school year, 13 of them involving fentanyl.

A 15-year-old student from the STEM Academy of Hollywood located on the Bernstein campus was found unconscious at home in September, and a 17-year-old Bernstein student was hospitalized in October after school staff found unconscious.

Superintendent of LA Schools. Alberto Carvalho, center, speaks Sept. 14 about the death of Melanie Ramos at Helen Bernstein High School. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Prior to Melanies’ death, school officials had been repeatedly alerted to a drug overdose problem on the Bernstein campus, according to the lawsuit.

In May, staff members called the Los Angeles Fire Department three times in response to student overdoses. The following month, a parent complained to the school about the overdoses, expressing concerns for their child’s safety and asking for more safety for the students and the school toilets. Then, weeks before Melanies died, a parent told administrators that her son was missing even though he had been on campus that day, but that complaint was ignored, according to the lawsuit.

Melanies’ family have called for those responsible for distributing medication to be held accountable and for increased security measures on campus, especially during extracurricular activities.

I’m angry that these kids got their hands on these pills and decided to hand them out at school knowing what it can do to someone. There is someone who is linked to them and someone who hired them, Manriques said. I think we deserve to be informed. I think they can do better on that. We have a million questions that we haven’t answered.

The LAPD’s High Intensity Drug Task Force has been assigned to investigate the case, and Moore said he hopes other overdose victims will come forward and cooperate with law enforcement.

But Perez’s lawyers said those promises were too late for Melanie.

Defendants failed to scan restrooms for students selling or using drugs and failed to adequately supervise the late Ramos as required by state law, according to the lawsuit.

Luis Carrillo, a veteran Schools Misconduct litigator and another of the Mothers’ Advocates, said: How long was little Melanie dead on the bathroom floor, clinging desperately to life, hoping for help?