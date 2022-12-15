Entertainment
Azealia Banks is slammed by top entertainment reporter
US rapper Azealia Banks has been slammed by entertainment journalist Peter Ford for calling Australia ‘racist’ and vowing never to return.
Banks dramatically canceled her show in Brisbane at the last minute on Tuesday, saying the last time she performed there was the most “racist” and “demoralizing” experience of her life.
Veteran reporter Ford couldn’t hide his disapproval as he reported on Banks’ outburst on Wednesday morning, telling The Morning Show: ‘I think she might take some strong cough medicine.’
“She’s never coming back, we’re a racist country and she can’t wait to go,” Ford said sarcastically.
Ford pointed out that Banks also vowed never to play in Israel in 2018, citing “racism”, after being routinely checked by security at Ben Gurion Airport.
The Israel Airports Authority said at the time that Banks was treated like any other tourist.
Ford continued, “She has no evidence to back up what she’s saying, but I think she might be on strong cough medicine, not enjoying the visit at all.”
“Last year she was filmed digging up her dead cat in her garden and then cooking it, so it’s a very special performer,” he added.
Ford was referring to a disturbing video uploaded by Banks in January 2021 that showed the rapper exhuming the bagged remains of her dead cat.
She then hit back at critics of the morbid video, accusing them of being ‘racist’ and writing on Instagram: ‘It’s a very unblack life for y’all’.
Ford blasted Banks again later Thursday during a radio segment on3AWcalling the situation “very sad”.
“She gives no example of why she was the victim of racism. But we are a racist country, apparently. And she’s telling millions of followers about it, and it’s really bad for us,” he said.
“It would be nice if she cited an example, but she doesn’t at all,” he continued, before later adding, “As soon as she’s gone, the better.”
Banks, best known for her song 212, made headlines on Tuesday after refusing to play her scheduled concert in Brisbane.
In a tweet, she wrote: “I’m so sorry guys, actually I’m not sorry but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw shit on stage and almost almost f***ing hit me in the face with a fucking soda bottle or whatever.
“It was the most racist and demoralizing experience of my fucking life and right now I’m on a very good path.”
“I’m too far from home, I’m a beautiful black woman and I’m not going to show up in front of a white audience to throw shit at me. I’m not sorry.
“I’m not sorry at all.”
The incident ends a disastrous tour, after scheduled concerts in Melbourne and Sydney were postponed due to “visa issues”.
In 2013, Banks was targeted by Australian fans throwing objects at her on stage and later described Australian crowds as “violent and belligerent”.
Banks apparently agreed to play in Brisbane on the 2022 tour after his initial reluctance if security measures were tightened, but later backed down saying his requests had been ignored.
“After this race, this will be my very last tour of Australia,” she said.
“This place makes me completely miserable and I’m too black and handsome to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me on their weak a** money.”
