Prithviraj Sukumaran says Pathan will be Bollywood’s comeback. Bollywood

2022 has been a year marked by the huge success of several regional language movies like Kantara, RRR and KGF 2. Only few Bollywood movies like Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 managed to bring audiences back to theaters. Now, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his opinion on the matter saying he thinks Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan could be something of a comeback for Bollywood. (Also Read: MP Minister Warns Pathaan Creators Over Deepika Outfit: Fix Scenes Or)

During a discussion at the Film Companions roundtable, Prithviraj Sukumaran said: Not too long ago we set the table and thought: How do they (Bollywood) do it? How does Hindi cinema manage to solve this problem? How are they able to open such vast foreign markets? And that was not so long ago. I’m not talking about medieval times. So I really believe it’s a phase. There will be a big hit, maybe his Pathaan… It could be just one big movie followed by another big movie and the whole narrative will change.

Prithviraj starred in the Hindi film Aiyyaa alongside Rani Mukherji which failed at the box office. Recently, the actor starred in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroffs. Shah Rukh was last seen in a brief appearance in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. His last starring role was in Zero in 2018. The Anand L. Rai film did not perform well at the box office. Pathaan marks his return after a gap of 4 years.

Recently, director Siddharth Anand’s debut song was released, titled Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika romancing in Spain. The song attracted negative attention and Twitter trending #BoycottPathaan after Deputy Home Secretary Narottam Mishra took issue with Deepika Padukone’s saffron clothes in the song being highly objectionable.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Its release is scheduled for January 25, 2023.