Prince Harry blames stress on Daily Mail trial over Meghan Markle miscarriage





Prince Harry believes Meghan Markle had a miscarriage because of what [Daily] Mail did to him. In the sixth episode of Harry and Meghantheir new docuseries for Netflix, the royal couple tackles the difficult and deeply personal subject of pregnancy loss, a topic the Duchess of Sussex has previously spoken about at length in an op-ed for the New York Times in November 2020. In the latest installment of the series, Meghan explains that after moving into their new home in Santa Barbara, she started feeling a lot of pain and then collapsed to the ground holding their son Archie. She said, I was pregnant, I really couldn’t sleep. The first morning we woke up in our new home, I had a miscarriage. Harry explained, I think my wife had a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched everything. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by this? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress it caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks she was, I can say from what I’ve seen that the miscarriage has was created by what they were trying to do for her. At the time, Meghan was involved in a copyright infringement lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the owner of the Daily Mail, MailOnlineand The Sunday Mail, which published excerpts from a private letter the Duchess sent to her father before her wedding without his permission. She has since won that case, writing in a statement after the verdict, It’s a victory not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever been afraid to stand up for what’s right. In the episode, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland notes that she thought her daughter was brave and brave for choosing to speak out about her miscarriage experience given all that the press has put her through. She added, But that doesn’t surprise me because she’s brave and brave. Meghan said of her decision to share this very private moment with the public just four months after it happened, when I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe being ashamed about it, like, ‘That’s good. You are human. It’s good to talk about it. And I could choose to never talk about these things, or I could choose to say, with all the harm that comes with it, the good is being able to help others. That’s the purpose of life, right? Is the connection and the community like that. A representative for the Daily Mail did not immediately respond to Vanity Fairs’ request for comment. To listen Vanity Fairs DYNASTY podcast now. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

