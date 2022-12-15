Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says ‘stars who charge 100 crore’ hurt movies | Bollywood
Nawazuddin Siddiqui searched for Bollywood stars who charge huge fee per movie. In a recent interview, the actor said that the huge fees charged by actors drive up the budgets of these films, which ultimately hurts their profits. Nawazuddin said such a model was unsustainable and actors should not worry about the box office. Read also : Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Dark-skinned people are in demand
Nawazuddin spoke about the battle between art and business in film during a recent interaction. There, he explained how the high fees charged by some actors make the movies’ budget unsustainable and cause them to fail. Although the fees of actors in Bollywood are not public, several reports have claimed that top actors like the three Khans charge more than 100 crore per movie. This figure usually includes distribution rights and profit sharing.
In an interview with E-Times, the actor said, “Watching the box office numbers is the producer’s responsibility. An actor shouldn’t be bothered by ticket sales. I see it as a corruption of the craft. Why an Actor Should Talk About the Box Office: Stars Who Charged 100 crores per movie are the ones that ended up harming the movies. A low budget or low budget film does not fail. Any time a film’s budget exceeds the limits of viability, it will be a flop. Actors, directors and storytellers do not crumble. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or a flop.
In the same interaction, Nawazuddin also added that good content will always invite commercial success or at least support. It is a historical fact that money has always driven out good ideas and passion. I could have a trillion dollars, but if I don’t have the ability to think of a decent idea, it’s almost a certainty that my trillion dollars will be reduced to pocket change. From a film industry perspective, if a person has a great script, producers will chase that person with endless money to get that script. We should give more credit to a capable brain and someone who can come up with good ideas, he said.
Nawazuddin was last seen as the antagonist of Heropanti 2, which released earlier this year. He will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, the home production of Kangana Ranauts. He has five more films in the works, most of which will be released in 2023.
