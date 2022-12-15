Noah Centineo recalls his Hollywood debut





Noah Centineo knew he wanted to be an actor from a young age, but even he was surprised by the instant fame that followed the 2018 hit To all the boys I’ve loved before.

“To be able to be a part of something so impactful, that was rare,” Centineo told PEOPLE’s latest issue of the Netflix hit that spawned two sequels. “I was so lucky that the world loved him too. It was a really special experience.”

Today, the 26-year-old actor, critically acclaimed for his role in this year’s action flick, black adamplay in The recruita Netflix series about a rookie lawyer, played by Centineo, caught up in international espionage.





Noah Centineo in The Recruit.

Philippe Boss/Netflix



“As I got older after the rom-com phase, I was like, ‘I want to do some action,'” Centineo told PEOPLE.

“And we found an interesting way to do that, playing a superhero and then The recruit. My character is a fish out of water in an action show, which I thought was an interesting way to get out of romantic comedy while still maintaining it.”

As busy as he is now, Centineo still remembers his early days in Hollywood as a young actor struggling to find roles.

“I was paying my dues, meeting with casting directors, and hanging my head, but not booking,” says Centineo, whose recurring role on the Disney series Austin and ally inspired his move to Los Angeles.

Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection







What he found was a community of fellow actors.

“It was easy to get caught up in the scene,” says Centineo, who began experimenting with drugs and alcohol.

“I have this vague nostalgia for that time, waking up on friends’ couches, falling in love for the first time. You have this pseudo-adult experience but you’re high school age.”

Noah Centineo in The Fosters.

Freeform/courtesy Everett Collection







In 2015, Centineo landed a role in The Fostersand knew he had to make some changes.

“The money started coming in and I was with people who had a lot more responsibilities, who took the job more seriously than my old network of people,” he says. “The old lifestyle just wasn’t for me anymore, so I turned away from it.”

From now on, Centineo has no intention of slowing down. “I want to run,” he laughs. “I am ready to be in the race at full gallop!



And on his last run around the track in The recruit, Centineo is a rookie CIA lawyer who faces a government scandal that threatens to overthrow the CIA’s long-held secrecy. Centineo’s Owen Hendricks finds himself in the middle as a former agent dangles vulnerable information as a ransom for his own exoneration.

To read the rest of Noah Centineo’s interview, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Aarti Mann (I have never), Kristian Bruun (black orphan), Laura Haddock (white lines), Daniel Quincy Annoh (Americana), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet) and Colton Dunn (Hypermarketlisten)) also starred in the series.

The recruit premieres December 16 on Netflix.

