Why Bollywood is the master manipulator of the masses?

Bollywood has passed several milestones in the journey of theater and entertainment. But why the volume of audience that Bollywood once captured has been decreasing day by day? Over the past decade, many Bollywood actors have declared themselves atheists and made films that often glorify one religion and blame the other. For example, in 2012, a movie released the name “O My God”, which challenged the concept of God. The film continued to denigrate the image of pundits chanting mantras while performing pooja. In one of the scenes of this film, we can see a boy interrogating a pundit to tell him the meaning of the mantras he chants. Meanwhile, no question of a Maulana speaking ill of other religions. In another scene, boys complain about the appearance of hanuman mandir one night in a playground. This was the most hilarious scene for me because actually the Mazars happen in one night all over the community. Here, the manipulation was to avoid all religious practices and to be atheistic. Manipulation 2: In the movies of the 80s and 90s, women were shown falling in love with the protagonist who is practically no good for some reason. The women, often from wealthy backgrounds, left their homes, fought their guardians and fled with their lovers. Not only that, harassment, molestation, rape, and perversion are justified in all of these movies. Hindus show this kind of movies to their children and wonder why their daughter ran away with Abdul. Teenagers who have seen this type of scene have in mind this fairy tale far removed from reality. Hindu boys are pressured by their parents to get a better education and be empowered, while boys from Vishesh communities are told that Kafir women deserve to be sex slaves. As a result, young women are often trapped by this dose of Bollywood fairy tales and deeni virtue. Bollywood’s comfort zone is being shaken by the Hindu revival which has begun to challenge Bollywood and the ideology it produces. For example, Bollywood’s so-called perfectionist has enough hatred towards Hindus as evidenced by his movie PK. His episodes of Satyamev jayate, where he never discussed halala, mutah, triple talaq and love jihad. He was one of those phenomenal actors whose wife was afraid to live in India. When he imagined his film “Lal Singh Chadhdha”, the public showed him why respect for Hinduism is important. A movie was made under the name of Brahmastra and this whole movie consisted of VFX and love story. How can Bollywood avoid its obsession with “love”? Result: the cinemas were emptied. The years of manipulation and propaganda and the tons of money and fame given to Bollywood and thus the boycott calls have shaken the industry. DISCLAIMER: The author is solely responsible for the opinions expressed in this article. The author is responsible for quoting and/or licensing images used in the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kreately.in/why-bollywood-is-the-master-manipulator-of-the-masses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

