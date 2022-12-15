Boycott Bollywood and Deepika Padukone Trend on Twitter about Pathaans Besharam Rang Song





Last update: December 15, 2022, 1:19 p.m. HST

It divided the public. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj tweeted his objection to Beshram Rang. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra disapproved of the color of Deepika’s bikini. He called for its rectification.

Since Pathaan’s track Besharam Rang was released on Monday, hashtags like boycott Pathaan, boycott Bollywood and Deepika Padukone have been found on Twitter. One group objected to the filming of the track and called for a re-visualization. The music video, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan, sparked controversy for many reasons. One of the most prominent is a saffron-colored bikini worn by Deepika Padukone. It divided the public. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj tweeted his objection to Beshram Rang. There was a saffron and Hindu Sanskrit insult in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. Why is the Film Censorship Committee sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National Chairman, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic).” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has disapproved of Deepika’s bikini color. He called for its rectification. The senior BJP official targeted Shahrukh Khan and said the actor visits Vaishno Devi shrine but brings actresses to his films in bikinis. However, several people supported and praised the Padmavat actress for her appearance and her dancing. One user wrote, Deepika Padukone looks sexy in the song #BesharamRang. Confidently oozing raw sexuality. It’s a beach song. What else do you expect her to wear on a beach? #Pathaan #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan Another wrote, Or what? What are these threats? That too coming from a minister! More love and power for @iamsrk and @deepikapadukone. We love you guys so much. Keep killing Hume to loot Liya Milke ishwaaaalon ne. Read all the latest movie news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/boycott-bollywood-deepika-padukone-trend-on-twitter-over-pathaans-besharam-rang-song-6621451.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos