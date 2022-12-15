Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter in the magic bag, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press

If there’s one musician who should have made his own album years ago, it’s Jeff “Skunk” Baxter.

The guitarist was part of Steely Dan’s original band and spent five years with the Doobie Brothers, with whom he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His voluminous session credentials include playing on hits for Donna Summer, Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr, Cher, Joni Mitchell and many more.

But it wasn’t until this year that 73-year-old Baxter struck out on his own, releasing “Speed ​​of Heat,” his first-ever solo album. The 12-song set includes reworkings of “My Old School” and “Do It Again” by Steely Dan, “Apache” by Bert Weedon and “The Rose” by Bette Midler in addition to originals by Baxter and his musical partner CJ Vanston. It also features guest vocals from Doobies sidekick Michael McDonald, Clint Black, Jonny Lang, and Rick Livingstone.

The project also got Baxter back on the road, mixing his musical life with a “day job” as a longtime consultant for the U.S. Department of Defense, a position that made him a gunslinger on more than the guitar…

Baxter says via Zoom from his home in California that not recording a solo album was the result of timing, among other factors. “It had been suggested to me a few times, and I guess I was moving pretty quickly on the other things I was doing. I always thought that doing a solo album right after leaving hit bands is kind of weird I know the record companies say, ‘Absolutely! Enjoy the momentum. You gotta work kid!’ but I had too much to do producing records and still a busy schedule as a studio musician, plus my day job. I just didn’t really have time. I just thought, ‘OK, I I’ll park this (idea) and think about it another time.’

“Speed ​​of Heat” was also a long time coming, even after Baxter and CJ Vanston started working on material a few years ago. “We would get together on occasion and see what we had found. And after a while, it was like… I guess the best analogy I can find is pennies in a jar. It fills up and then you have to roll them up, take them to the bank and start over. Our jar started to fill with material, and we thought maybe it was time to roll the pennies and put them on an album and put it out.

Baxter enjoyed delving back into his Steely Dan catalog on “Speed ​​of Heat” and treating those songs with arrangements that were decidedly different from their originals. “’My Old School’ was easy; I used to sing this live with Steely Dan and every time we played it it got a little more energetic. Eventually I thought, “This song could really handle a full afterburn.” I made a scratch vocal because I wanted Steven Tyler to sing it, so I sent it to Steve and he said… ‘Why don’t you sing on it? I think you should try. I think it will work very well…I’m honest. So I took a picture and that’s how it went. And then ‘Do It Again’, I decided, ‘OK, let’s have fun. Let’s see what happens if we put this in the weird machine and turn the crank and see what happens and it turned out really cool.

Playing his own live gigs with a band that includes Detroit Symphony Orchestra bassist Hank Horton was another new venture for Baxter this year. ” It was great. The people who came to the show were extremely nice. They seem to like it. Plus, we’re interspersing the album with a few more fun things that we do and also tell a lot of stories, because there’s a million stories about it. I’m having a lot of fun.

Regarding his “day job”, Baxter says he “can’t go into too much detail as much of it is classified”, but adds that “much of my work is focused on space, especially satellites…and other things that have to do with military space. This includes “lots of war games” and tests both products and strategies. “I love my country, and having grown up in a foreign country (Mexico), I really think I have a good sense of the importance of America, with all of its flaws. We certainly live in a world now where people seem to enjoy the tearing down process (of America), but there would be no music, there would be no rock ‘n’ roll, no jazz if it weren’t for America So I’m happy to support what I believe is the bond of freedom that allows people to do their art.

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and his band perform Friday, December 16 at The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave. Doors at 7 p.m. 258-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.