“How many followers do you have on social media? »





Actors are no longer content to act, do they influence too much? Well, it seems that line that differentiates a person as an actor or an influencer is blurring. We don’t say that, but some well-known Bollywood actresses are. At a recent roundtable, Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Nimrat Kaur were candid about this. You read correctly. When these Btown ladies chatted together recently, they talked about the dark side of Bollywood and how creators now plan to cast stars primarily based on their social media following. Scroll below to find out everything they had to say on this topic. In a clip we found on Reddit from the panel discussion with News18, Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Nimrat Kaur talked about this new hurdle stars face when landing roles. This clip of the actress roundtable conversation begins with Vidya saying, “Social media pe apke kitne followers hai, usse farak nahi padta.” Continuing further, the ‘Kahaani’ actress says, “I believe for new actors, when you’re cast, you’re apparently asked ‘Who is your audience’ and then, whether you’re (casted).” Cut to Mrunal Thakur reveals going through a similar situation and losing projects because of it. The actress-turned-Bollywood TV actress says, “I’ve lost so many marks because I don’t have a sequel.” Hearing this, the other people at the table – Nimrat Kaur, Huma Quereshi and Vidya Balan “That’s crazy” and “That’s crazy.” While Huma Qureshi mentions that brands are moving from stars to those with a strong social media presence, Mrunal injects saying, “For casting as well, when your name is discussed among casting directors, the question is –“ How many fans follow her? has.’ I also lost a very nice movie because I didn’t have enough followers and I was like, ‘Now what should I do? I have to be an influencer?’ To this, Huma Qureshi added, “I’m not an influencer, I’m an actor.” We then hear him add: “It has almost become a parallel work. In the West too, a lot of actors are on whatever (social media platforms) but they don’t behave like influencers. Most of us – including myself – behave like influencers at times. My job is not to do that, my job is to act – and there is a big difference. Somewhere I think it got so blurry, it got really blurry. How… You have 10 million followers, that doesn’t mean you can do that part well. Watch the full conversation here: Actress Roundtable on the Industry Turning Actors into Influencers of BollyBlindsNGOssip What do you think of this new evolution of the cast of actors in Bollywood? Share your views with us in the comments. Must Read: Disha Patani Twerks In New Video With Her Rumored Boyfriend Alexsandar Ilic, Netizens Joke Tiger Shroff Bhai Nas Kaatne Ki Baat Kar Rahe Hai Watch Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

