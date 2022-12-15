The Crown: Child actor who plays Prince Harry beat cancer as a baby





A child actor who plays young Prince Harry in the latest series of The crown beat cancer when he was just 21 months old. Will Powell, 13, was diagnosed with leukemia as a baby and underwent 27 operations. He received years of treatment for blood cell cancer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, supported by his father and mother Michelle. In a new interview, Powell’s father Andy said: In everything he was a superstar. Our little boy never once complained. Powell’s mother scouted a cast for season five of the Netflix series for an actor to play Prince William, although his father thought he was more suited to the role of Prince Harry. “Will was first asked to provide a self-tape. He got to the last four, then the two, and finally he had an interview with the casting director via Skype, Andy told the BBC. The next day we learned that he had succeeded. Andy said his family burst into excitement as they waited for the launch of The crown season five, which dropped on Netflix in November. Over the past five years, the Powells family and a team of volunteers have collected used Christmas trees, raising 52,000 for The Childrens Hospital Charity. King Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William in The Crown Season 5 ” height=”1021″ width=”1362″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9633%"/> King Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William in The Crown Season 5 (Netflix) Andy explained: “It’s highly likely that if not for the unwavering determination and care of the people at Sheffield Childrens, Will might not be here to enjoy this incredible life experience. We, as a family, thank the team from the bottom of our hearts. They are such an amazing group of people, he added. In season five of the hit Netflix series, Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth, with lead actors including Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki. All of the cast members are new to the series as they portray older versions of the royal family depicted in previous seasons. The season’s 10 episodes focus on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, such as the dismantling of the royal yacht, and heavily feature the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Prince William begins attending Eton College in the season and the two young princes regularly appear in family scenes, such as when Prince Charles and Princess Diana visit Italy, with their children, in the first episode.

