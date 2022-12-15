Hollywood on the Hudson | The penalty

Actor and director Mary Stuart Masterson’s presents large-scale productions in the Hudson River Valley.

Big changes are rumbling in the Hudson Valley. With top shows such as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin film at Upstream Studios in Saugerties, NY and other big budget productions in the works, a thriving film industry is flourishing in Ulster County, NY, thanks to actress and director Mary Stuart Masterson.

Renowned for its bucolic hills and Gilded Age mansions, the Hudson Valley has functioned as an escape for busy New Yorkers for centuries. Unlike areas of pastoral bliss, however, its local communities struggled. After IBM left its Ulster County campus in 1998, the ruined site was a serious economic handicap and a symbol of the region’s lack of thriving industry. After moving permanently from New York to the Hudson Valley to raise his family, Masterson recognized the regions need for economic revitalization. Determined to bring a stable and profitable industry back to the Valley, she founded two companies Stockade Works, an educational nonprofit for film and television, and Upriver Studios, a state-of-the-art sound stage.

Ad A

During the making of the film The cake eaters in the Hudson Valley in 2006, Masterson realized what an exceptionally nice place the area was to film. The Valley was easily accessible from New York, had a plethora of unused industrial buildings from the old IBM campus, and beautiful, expansive outdoor spaces. Masterson felt the Hudson Valley was the logical next frontier for the film and television industry and for his family. After moving, I fell in love not only with the place, but also with the people, Masterson explained. I wanted to raise my family, I wanted to do my part for my community, and I wanted to continue making movies. She knew she could fill the economic gaps left by IBM’s departure by bringing more film and television projects to the Hudson Valley.

Early in developing her plan, Masterson was introduced to Beth Davenport, a media strategist. The two immediately recognized their shared desire to revitalize their local community. I knew I could help Mary Stuart achieve her vision, Beth said. We set out to provide a new sector of employment opportunities for everyone who lived here using the lens of diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability to guide us.

Ad B

I knew that in order to realize my idea, we first had to develop the ecosystem. There was already a strong cinematic base throughout the Valley, and we just needed to fill in the gaps, Masterson said. Before hosting high profile film and television production, the region first needed a large and expert local production force. In 2016, Davenport and Masterson founded Stockade Works, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the workforce in film and television production for local residents of the Hudson Valley. Stockade Works is designed to amplify and add to the industry that was already present in the area, Masterson explained. We’ve added a crucial pipeline step needed to support a healthy film and television industry in the Valley.

The Stockade Works programs not only provide specialized training for local residents, but also an unusual networking and job placement program that has placed graduates in more than 150 productions across the country. The very foundation of what we do is to be in the community. So we have community partners, from local youth organizations to veterans organizations. We partner with all the local schools, whether it’s SUNY, Bard or Vassar,” Davenport explained. Even though I lived here for fifteen, sixteen years, I’m still not a local, Masterson said. We knew it was crucial for us to spend time and invest in the Hudson Valley community through Stockade Works as a non-profit organization. We had to prove that we were there to provide an investment in the future rather than to extract value.

Following the incredible success of Stockade Works, Masterson, Davenport and their team embarked on a project in 2020 to develop the actual facilities that movies and TV shows would need to film at Upriver Studios in Saugerties, NY. Upriver is a public benefit LLC that has a synergistic relationship with Stockade Works and shares a portion of its ancillary revenue with the nonprofit. In turn, graduates of Stockade Works programs can land high-paying jobs in high-profile productions filmed at Upriver, without having to travel for work.

Upriver is the final link in the production chain, Masterson explained. Its permanent sound studios provide a state-of-the-art location that continues to provide lucrative careers for local workers, even after specific productions and shows have finished filming. In order to truly support your community, you need to be there when the circus leaves town. There’s no way to create a stable economy without reliable jobs if you don’t know when the next gig is coming, if workers can’t join the union, then they can’t live here, Masterson said. The whole concept behind Upriver is to create sustainability in people and place.

As a woman-owned public benefit LLC, Upriver has tangible impact built into its foundation as a business. Its regenerative structure benefits not only its owners and investors, but also and above all the community of the Hudson Valley. Although Upriver has been dubbed Hollywood on the Hudson, Davenport emphasized that Upriver goes beyond Hollywood conventions: we’ve structured our business goals around our values ​​of providing equal opportunity and economic sustainability. . Masterson added that the film and television industry is theoretically interested in diversity, equity and inclusion. But for the moment, this interest is only manifested at the company level. What sets Upriver apart from other film and television studio spaces and businesses is its fundamental commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of its workforce and production force.

Construction of the upstream facilities was scheduled to begin in March 2020, and the pandemic threatened to halt the operation altogether. Filming came to an abrupt halt and the anxious investors pulled out.

The future of film and television was completely in limbo, Masterson said. But were disjointed. Were determined. We were going to make it work. In some ways, the unpredictable challenges posed by the pandemic have driven the Upriver team to think outside the box, raise new types of capital, and complete construction by 2021.

Upstart Co-Labs, a foundation that connects impact investors with creative minds that make a difference, has helped investors with aligned values ​​propel Upriver into reality. Upriver shows the ability of artists not only to be creative but also to be entrepreneurial. That’s exactly what impact investors are looking for, said Laura Callanan, founding partner of Upstart Co-Labs.

The incredible success of the Stockade Works and Uprivers missions was proven when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin chose the newly completed Upriver Studios as the filming location for its entire first season. With a local workforce, the lucrative series demonstrated that the Hudson Valley is more than capable of producing high-end TV shows and movies.

That show alone was able to bring millions to the Hudson Valley, Davenport said.

Upriver is just getting started. The current sound studio only has room for one production to film at a time, and the Upriver team knows they can continue to bring even more projects to the Hudson Valley. The next step is a studio space expansion of at least an additional 100,000 square feet of sound studio space in Kingston, NY.

Watching my community, my neighbors, grow and prosper, is what keeps me going, Masterson said.