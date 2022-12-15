Hollywood Shuffle Editor, Music Video Director – Deadline





William Okuwah Garrett, editor on Hollywood mix and music video director during the “Black Pack” era of the early 90s, has passed away. He was 73 years old. His wife, producer-director Marlene McCurtis, told Deadline that Garrett died Dec. 9 from complications related to kidney disease. RELATED: Hollywood and Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hollywood mix, the 1987 satire co-written, produced and directed by and starring Robert Townsend, was a comic punch in Hollywood’s eye for its stereotypes of black actors. With a budget of $100,000, the picture was critically acclaimed and earned $5.2 million at the box office. It featured a series of vignettes and fantasies that Garrett wove into a film that inspired the Washington Post writing that it’s technical skill “should utterly embarrass these studios”. The friendly man called Okuwah continued to work on Mom and Dad Save the World, Whisper to Cry, Deep Blanket, Afraid of a black hat and In dangerous company before moving on to making music videos. He began by leading jazz giants Stanley Clark and George Duke in their cover of Funkadelic’s “Mothership Connection”. Among his many videos were Dr. Dre’s track from the film Deep Cover – which featured the first record or video appearance of the rapper then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg – as well as excerpts from Kris Kross songs, Yo -Yo, MC Eight, Gangstarr, Blackstreet and Kirk Franklin. Garrett was born on April 17, 1949 in Edenton, North Carolina. After graduating from Emerson College in 1980, he was accepted into the master’s program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, where he wrote and directed short films. Luxury. At the turn of the millennium, Garrett left the industry for a new vocation. He earned his master’s degree in special education at Cal State Northridge and, along with a group of fellow teachers, opened a pilot high school called Leadership in Entertainment and Media Arts (LEMA) in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. Working with students who valued his knowledge, guidance, patience, kindness, respect and love, he often said it was his “most fulfilling job”. Along with his wife of 41 years, Okuwah is survived by his sons, Lateef and Tarik Garrett; one brother, Kenny Garrett; sisters Levon Carol Brown and Phyllis Iziokhai; and her father, Percy Garrett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in their name be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Planned Parenthood.

