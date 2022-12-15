Ocean City Christmas Party, Jimmie Allen Show Among Weekend Highlights





It might be winter, but music venues in Ocean City and Dewey Beach will host two of the biggest annual events of the year this weekend. At OC, the time has come for one of Delmarvas’ most popular annual feasts. The 2022 Ocean 98 Listener & Seacrets Customer Appreciation Christmas Party will take place from 5-10 p.m., Friday, December 16. It will include acoustic music in the main bar and full bands in the Morley Hall nightclub. This year’s lineup includes sets from DJ Magellan (5 p.m.), The Rogue Citizens (5:30 p.m.), Brandon Hardesty of the Bumpin Uglies (6:30 p.m.), Funk Shue (6:45 p.m.); =, Higher Education (8 p.m.) and Howi Spangler from Ballyhoo (8:15 p.m.). As always, admission is free, but guests are asked to bring an unboxed toy to donate to the Toys For Tots charity this holiday season. The following night at Dewey will see the return of local hero-turned-country superstar Jimmie Allen, who will play a sold-out charity concert at Bottle & Cork nightclub at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. The singer-guitarist has raised money for schools in Rehoboth Beach and his native Milton, with proceeds this year going to benefit Beacon Middle School in Lewes. Fans who weren’t able to get Dewey tickets will likely have to wait until the summer to see Allen. He is expected to announce the roster for his third annual Bettie James Fest at Hudson Fields in Milton. The second edition of the festival attracted over 6,000 attendees in August this year. Looking forward to later in the month, the Cork will feature their annual New Year’s Eve appearance by electronic dance music DJ White Panda at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 ($42). The masked disc jockey played a set in front of a large and boisterous crowd last fall at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover. In Fenwick Island, longtime rock n roll quartet The Chest Pains will perform their 80s show at the town’s newest restaurant, House of Sauce, at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 16. The restaurant and nightclub located just north of the state line at 300 Coastal Highway specializes in steaks, wings, and seafood. It is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Back in OC, city officials announced that their first music event Dreamfest will take place Friday through Sunday, January 13-15, 2023 (in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day weekend). After:Meet the next generation of East Coast chefs in training at Wor-Wic After:‘We’ve got to make it happen:’ Governor’s challenge bounces back for 40th year BB King Experience (featuring the Masters of Blues’ youngest daughter, Claudette King, on vocals) will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 ($50). Thomas McClarys Commodores Experience will play songs made famous by the guitarist and his former singer-keyboardist Lionel Richie at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 ($50). The Spinners will be fronted by vocalist Henry Fambrough who is the last surviving member of the original band at 8 p.m. Sunday, January 15 ($50). Email Roger Hillis at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delmarvanow.com/story/entertainment/2022/12/14/ocean-city-christmas-bash-jimmie-allen-show-among-weekend-highlights/69723629007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos