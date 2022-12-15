Entertainment
Huma Qureshi Says Bollywood Actors, Including Herself, Behave Like Influencers | Bollywood
Actor Huma Qureshi has spoken about the growing pressure on Bollywood actors over their social media followers to get better roles and how it’s not his job to take those numbers into account. (Also read: Tabu on back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: Making a movie is like a gamble)
During the panel discussion with News18 which featured actors Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur and Nimrat Kaur, the Badlapur actor said, “I’m not a social media influencer, I’m an actor. I’m acting. Also in the west there are a lot of actors… but they don’t behave like influencers I’m sorry but, most of us… I include myself too, sometimes we behave like influencers I’m like… my job isn’t to do that, my job is to act. There’s a big difference, and somewhere I think it’s gotten so blurry. It’s not because you have 10 million followers you can do this part well or not Huma was supported by Vidya in the same video, where actor Sherni said that if a movie is good there is no need to mention those social media and the public will watch it nonetheless.But if not, the full number of the social network doesn’t even matter. force.
Huma, who was last seen in Vasan Bala’s critically acclaimed Monica, O My Darling, also praised actor Tabu in the same chat and said, “She’s amazing and au top of its game. It’s part of two of the biggest films of the year and it does no promotion!” Huma will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan where she stars alongside Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. This film, currently in production, marks his second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Badlapur. Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati.
Meanwhile, Tabu had a great 2022 with Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 becoming huge box office hits and entering the 200 crore club. The actor will next be seen in Kuttey alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra. Kuttey will mark the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and is set for release on January 13, 2023.
