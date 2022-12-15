Entertainment
When Buzzer went to Hollywood
I thought he was joking and I thought maybe it was a documentary or something, but it was a real Hollywood movie. I met him in London for a chat, then he introduced me to the people making the picture and found out that the film was being shot in Budapest over a six-week period.
I had retired from football six months earlier and so had Bobby, so it was a great opportunity to do something different. We spoke with our wives, mine was not too happy that I was away for six weeks! but the financial side was very good and soon Bobby and I found ourselves in London ready to fly.
The day before we left, Arsenal star Liam Brady walked into the restaurant we were staying in, saw us and came over to chat. He was doubtful about leaving Arsenal for Sampdoria and we both said he should take the opportunity to try something different, which he did and succeeded.
We flew in the back of the Hungarian airline plane and collected our visas upon arrival. Upon landing, we discovered that Pelé was seated in first class, but we had no idea!
We collected our bags but were disappointed to find that there was no one to meet us so we took a taxi to our hotel and eventually received an apology from the production team who said that there had been a mix-up with the pick-up arrangements.
The hotel was fantastic right on the Danube, you would have thought we were big movie stars! Shortly after, we met with the filmmakers and things took off from there.
The next day we went to the POW camp and learned who we were going to be and what the parts were. Our uniforms were given out and it was fascinating to see how things worked, they took a Polaroid photo of you in the morning and another at the end of the day for continuity purposes. Everything was done very professionally.
Buzzer proved to be a popular actor, but he recognized many faces that helped bond everyone and the camaraderie was immediate and created the perfect chemistry that Huston was looking for.
Paul Cooper, Kevin OCallaghan, Kaziu Deyna, Ossie Ardiles, Kevin Beattie, John Wark, Russell Osman and many others were all there and we all got along wonderfully, and the friendship remains to this day, Buzzer continued.
Kaziu, who had played for City, was a charming man and a very proud Pole. He had a problem with a scene because he felt it belittled his country, but a few of us eventually got him to come back.
It was wonderful meeting Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone for the first time. Sylvester had just finished Rocky so was a big star and there were other famous actors like Max von Sydow and the English actors like Julian Curry, Tim Piggott-Smith and Daniel Massey all great Shakespearean actors who were on board because it was a John Huston movie to have a director’s name like that on your resume was a real bonus.
We all had scripts, but for the players, one or two of us had a few lines to say and a few didn’t. Some of the main actors pushed a few words at us so that we were more involved in the film. The first time we went on the field at the POW camp and the teams were selected, I had to run a ball through the dust and then stand up and say a line to Michael Caine.
