Boris Becker has hit rock bottom while awaiting sentencing | Entertainment
Boris Becker has hit rock bottom while awaiting sentencing for bankruptcy-related offences.
The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, opened up in a clip from an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary which will feature personal interviews with him in the years leading up to his jailing earlier this year.
Boris, convicted in April of hiding 2.5million in assets and loans to avoid paying debts, and who is due to be released from prison this week under an early release scheme, has tears in his eyes upon admission.
He said in a trailer for Apple’s upcoming documentary about his life before his incarceration: I will face (my pain), I will not hide or run away. (I will accept) whatever punishment I will receive.
It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday, I know the rest of my life.
The clip comes after Apple confirmed in a statement that the two-part documentary will include intimate conversations with Boris.
Filmmakers Alex Gibney and producer John Battsek are behind the as-yet-untitled project and had access to the Grand Slam icon for three years before his sentencing.
Among those also interviewed for the film are those close to Boris and tennis rivals including John McEnroe and Michael Stich.
Novak Djokovic, whom Becker coached from 2013 to 2016 when the former tennis world number one won six Grand Slams, also appears in the documentary.
Boris was declared bankrupt in 2017 over an unpaid loan of over 3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.
Boris has been reported to be lining up lucrative opportunities ahead of his release this week.
Mail Online said he would return to Germany on a paid private jet when released from prison after being signed for an interview with a German broadcaster about his imprisonment.
A source told the outlet, who said the jet will be waiting to collect him when he gets an early release from prison: Boris is still one of Germany’s most famous sportsmen and his first interview is highly prized .
There will be a lot of interest in his release and the private jet assures that he is not seen by other media.
The TV company will pay for the cast and is part of their deal for the interview.
