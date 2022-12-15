Deepika Padukone bikini controversy: 5 times Bollywood stars have gone under the scanner for their outfits – News





Minister wants Shah Rukh Khan’s next film ‘Pathaan’ banned or for heroine’s ‘objectionable dress’ to be fixed By web office Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 20:17 Last update: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 20:23 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s new song “Besharam Rang” from their upcoming film “Pathaan” has sparked major controversy in India, and there are now calls for a boycott of the film. A senior minister in Madhya Pradesh state has said that Padukone’s outfit is very objectionable and should be corrected otherwise they won’t allow the film to be released. The song showcases the sizzling chemistry between Khan and Padukone. Taking to Twitter, Home Secretary Narottam Mishra wrote: The song costumes are prima facie objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone is in the song from the movie Pathan. The costumes are very reprehensible. The song scenes and costumes need to be fixed otherwise we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh.” Since the objection was raised, the [hashtag] Boycott Pathaan started trending on social media as several people raised concerns about Padukone’s portrayal in a bikini in the track. On top of that, the song has also been accused of plagiarism as several people have commented on social media that the track was taken from French singer-songwriter Jain’s hit “Makeba”. Here are some other stars who have sizzled on screen with their outfits, but without caring about their costumes: 1. Sharmila Tagore in Evening in Paris (1967) Sharmila Tagore was the first Indian actor to wear a bikini in a film. Her outfit in “An Evening in Paris” not only caused a stir, it also set a trend for future heroines. 2. Dimple Kapadia in Bobby (1973) Rookie actress Dimple Kapadia was just 16 when she became a fashion icon after appearing in bikinis and other fashionable outfits in ‘Bobby’. 3. Zeenat Aman in Heera Panna (1973) The former Miss India was among the actors who revolutionized fashion and style in Bollywood. The star sizzled in a bikini in Dev Anand’s ‘Heera Panna’, and looked stunning in a two-piece outfit in Feroz Khan’s ‘Qurbani’ (1980). 4. Vaani Kapoor in War (2019) Vaani Kapoor flaunted her bikini in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s star ‘War’ and also rocked in a two-piece in ‘Befikre’. 5. Disha Patani in Malang (2020) Disha Patani, who was paired with Aditya Roy Kapur in the romantic thriller ‘Malang’, lit up the screens with her red bikini in the film. READ ALSO :

