Jurassic Park actor James Cromwell organizes a demonstration against dinosaurs at COP15 | Environment

American actor James Cromwell has revisited his old role in Jurassic Park with a modern twist to protest inaction in the face of nature’s crisis. He urged Cop15 leaders to stop the human asteroid as he stood in front of a model dinosaur surrounded by photos of world leaders’ heads as chunks of rock flying to Earth.

The 82-year-old actor known for his roles as Ewan Logan in Succession and the farmer in Babe staged the protest near the Cop15 convention center in Montreal, where more than 10,000 people gathered to create the next decade of targets to bend the curve on biodiversity loss. He told the Guardian: With the whole cop story, we got nothing, absolutely nothing, and they know it. I don’t know how they look in the mirror in the morning.

James Cromwell, with campaign manager of the international activist group Avaaz Oscar Soria during a press conference at Cop15 on December 14. Photograph: Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images

He said he found it extraordinary the scale of the conference, the number of people genuinely engaged in the fight against biodiversity loss, and yet how little was accomplished. He said: No leader shows up [at Cop15]those who show up have no plan except to make sure nothing happens.

Cromwell, who was working with US NGO Avaaz, urged leaders to return land to indigenous peoples and give them the rights and funds to look after it.

The actor is a seasoned environmental activist and has been arrested for repeatedly protesting. His most recent stunt was supergluing his hand to the coffee counter at Starbucks to protest that oat milk was more expensive than cow’s milk.

On Wednesday, Cromwell gave an impassioned 10-minute speech urging people to rewire their heads. We are a big hive of consciousness creating this beautiful planet and wasting it, he said, adding that the priorities of world leaders are being distorted by donors giving them money. He said: We basically have to rewire our heads to get through our thick skins the idea that the responsibility is on us and that there is something we can do.

He told delegates he demanded his character in Succession, Ewan Roy, who is the older brother of media mogul Logan Roy, take a moral stance on his wealthy and unscrupulous family. He changed the script and sat down with creator Jesse Armstrong to explain why the character had to change for him to take the role. He is also known for his roles in The Green Mile, LA Confidential, Six Feet Under and ER.

He has long described capitalism as a cancer, saying in his latest speech that it now covers every aspect of our lives around the world. It’s rapacious, it’s cruel, it’s destructive. And it doesn’t work. Cromwell said billionaires had nothing to do with the Cop unless they took responsibility for the damage they caused, paid taxes and acknowledged they weren’t more important than anyone else. Currently, they are helping to ensure that nothing progressive really happens.

Protesters wear billionaire masks as they demonstrate during the Cop15 biodiversity conference, Thursday, December 15 Photograph: Ryan Remiorz/AP

Elsewhere in the city, a dozen or more people gathered to protest the billionaires’ philanthropic work, wearing masks of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with banners reading: Don’t leave the planet to billionaires, and non-CBD businesses. The climbers hung a banner 25 meters (80 feet) from a building that read: Biodiversity against billionaires. Many have expressed anger that Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, is speaking at Cop15.

These massive injections of billionaire philanthropic money into the UN CBD perpetuate the financialization and corporate takeover of nature, said Helena Paul of EcoNexus and the Global Forest Coalition. We stop them saying we can’t have private funding for biodiversity, which is for all of us. We need responsible funding.

At the opening ceremony of Cop15, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told delegates to forget the illusory dreams of billionaires that Planet B does not exist.