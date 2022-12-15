Entertainment
Jurassic Park actor James Cromwell organizes a demonstration against dinosaurs at COP15 | Environment
American actor James Cromwell has revisited his old role in Jurassic Park with a modern twist to protest inaction in the face of nature’s crisis. He urged Cop15 leaders to stop the human asteroid as he stood in front of a model dinosaur surrounded by photos of world leaders’ heads as chunks of rock flying to Earth.
The 82-year-old actor known for his roles as Ewan Logan in Succession and the farmer in Babe staged the protest near the Cop15 convention center in Montreal, where more than 10,000 people gathered to create the next decade of targets to bend the curve on biodiversity loss. He told the Guardian: With the whole cop story, we got nothing, absolutely nothing, and they know it. I don’t know how they look in the mirror in the morning.
He said he found it extraordinary the scale of the conference, the number of people genuinely engaged in the fight against biodiversity loss, and yet how little was accomplished. He said: No leader shows up [at Cop15]those who show up have no plan except to make sure nothing happens.
Cromwell, who was working with US NGO Avaaz, urged leaders to return land to indigenous peoples and give them the rights and funds to look after it.
The actor is a seasoned environmental activist and has been arrested for repeatedly protesting. His most recent stunt was supergluing his hand to the coffee counter at Starbucks to protest that oat milk was more expensive than cow’s milk.
On Wednesday, Cromwell gave an impassioned 10-minute speech urging people to rewire their heads. We are a big hive of consciousness creating this beautiful planet and wasting it, he said, adding that the priorities of world leaders are being distorted by donors giving them money. He said: We basically have to rewire our heads to get through our thick skins the idea that the responsibility is on us and that there is something we can do.
He told delegates he demanded his character in Succession, Ewan Roy, who is the older brother of media mogul Logan Roy, take a moral stance on his wealthy and unscrupulous family. He changed the script and sat down with creator Jesse Armstrong to explain why the character had to change for him to take the role. He is also known for his roles in The Green Mile, LA Confidential, Six Feet Under and ER.
He has long described capitalism as a cancer, saying in his latest speech that it now covers every aspect of our lives around the world. It’s rapacious, it’s cruel, it’s destructive. And it doesn’t work. Cromwell said billionaires had nothing to do with the Cop unless they took responsibility for the damage they caused, paid taxes and acknowledged they weren’t more important than anyone else. Currently, they are helping to ensure that nothing progressive really happens.
Elsewhere in the city, a dozen or more people gathered to protest the billionaires’ philanthropic work, wearing masks of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with banners reading: Don’t leave the planet to billionaires, and non-CBD businesses. The climbers hung a banner 25 meters (80 feet) from a building that read: Biodiversity against billionaires. Many have expressed anger that Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, is speaking at Cop15.
These massive injections of billionaire philanthropic money into the UN CBD perpetuate the financialization and corporate takeover of nature, said Helena Paul of EcoNexus and the Global Forest Coalition. We stop them saying we can’t have private funding for biodiversity, which is for all of us. We need responsible funding.
At the opening ceremony of Cop15, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told delegates to forget the illusory dreams of billionaires that Planet B does not exist.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/15/jurassic-park-actor-james-cromwell-stages-dinosaur-protest-at-cop15-aoe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jurassic Park actor James Cromwell organizes a demonstration against dinosaurs at COP15 | Environment
- Beyond Pixel 7 hardware: Google’s flagship phone also has useful perks
- Deepika Padukone bikini controversy: 5 times Bollywood stars have gone under the scanner for their outfits – News
- Heidi Klum Is Sculpted In See-Through Dress Photos At ‘Avatar’ Event
- Good luck in Qatar, good luck in Costa Rica, good day for France
- Amazon Kindle Buying Guide 2022
- PM Modi on the unveiling of the Mahatma’s bust at the UN headquarters
- Boris Becker has hit rock bottom while awaiting sentencing | Entertainment
- Stephen Miller’s legal team says it is fighting “racism against white people”.
- Canine Flu: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Dog
- Is Trump selling digital trading cards featuring himself in superhero gear?
- Amazon Reveals Next Tomb Raider Video Game