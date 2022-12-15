Kate Winslet exposes film industry as she confesses ‘We’re constantly looking for young actors’, Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan Root For Her!





James Cameron's highly anticipated film, Avatar: The Waterway, is set to hit theaters this Friday. Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is set to star in the sci-fi flick. Ahead of the worldwide release, the actress apparently found a fan in Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Winslet is a well-known actress in Hollywood. She is known for her work in independent films, particularly period dramas, and her portrayals of stubborn and complicated women in films. Now, her recent statement in an interview caught the attention of both Bollywood actresses. People Magazine recently shared a video of Kate Winslet in which she was heard saying, "I had great role models, but I never felt like people were constantly watching me. Whereas now we are constantly looking for young actors. So all that, you know, white noise in your head that says you shouldn't be here and you have no right and there's gonna be someone better, forget it. It's you, and we're all excited to see what you'll do. "And it doesn't matter if you make mistakes because you learn from your mistakes. So being an older actor able to share these little bits of wisdom that I hope I've gathered along the way, I really appreciate this moment because I feel like I've kind of earned the right to enter it. I just have to choose, when I can switch off," she added. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video with a caption that read, "Kate just the best" with red heart emojis. Anushka Sharma shared the same clip on her Instagram and added, "She said it (white heart emoji)." Anushka recently surprised everyone with her appearance in Qala, while Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

