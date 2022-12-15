Which actor can possibly play Kratos in a live Amazon show?





God of War Ragnarok sony Amazon has just announced that it will make a God of War live action series set in the more recent Norse era of games, where God of War / God of War Ragnarok moved from Greek mythology to a more nuanced story about fatherhood, rather than outright violence. Although there is still a lot of violence. While any big-budget video game adaptation deserves scrutiny these days, I’m particularly interested in exactly how this Amazon God of War show plays out thanks to the very unique issue of Kratos’ casting, which seems to be very , very difficult to be right. The immediate, tall, imposing people that come to mind like Dave Bautista or The Rock don’t seem like real candidates at all. So that leaves a wider net to cast to find someone with Kratos’ commanding presence and hulking form. But who? First of all, and I’m just going to say it once, Kratos should be played by a black actor. A black actor who will then have his skin covered in white ash, as is the nature of the character, but yes, he should be black. Both the original Greek mythology Kratos and the new Norse Kratos are voiced by black actors, first Terrence C. Carson and now Christopher Judge, who just won Best Performance at The Game Awards this year for playing Kratos. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Christopher Judge attends The Game Awards 2022 at … [+] Microsoft Theater on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images As much as I love Judge, he couldn’t play Kratos on screen unless he was essentially all CGI, so who else? Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors Credo 3 He’s the craziest actor working in Hollywood right now I’d say, and having a career moment with his MCU cast as Kang, also appearing as the villain in Creed 3. I wonder if with a beard, he might be the best choice for on-screen Kratos and I’m having trouble finding competitors that I consider equal. A potential problem is its age. Norse Kratos is older and grizzled and Majors is only 33 years old. Djimon Hounsou NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Djimon Hounsou attends the World Premiere of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ at … [+] Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images As long as there have been potential casting choices for Kratos, I’ve seen Hounsou pop up on lists like these. He’s the right age at 58 for Norse Kratos, although I’m not sure he’s still as fit as he was when I first saw him in Gladiator over 100 years ago. 20 years. But for the role? I would love to see him try. Terry Crews SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Terry Crews attends AMC’s ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ panel during … [+] 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Getty Images It looks like a triangle where you have age, physical and acting presence, and you have to choose two of them. Crews is 54 years old and built like a tractor-trailer. But the question here is whether he’ll be able to play a serious, gruff role like Kratos when he’s been almost exclusively in comedies for years now. Look, I’m having trouble with this list. Launching Kratos is hard. He’s such a unique character that I can’t think of a perfect screen equivalent for him. I don’t envy Amazon’s work here, but I’m open to other suggestions. Update: OK, he’s not black, he’s a Native Hawaiian, but yeah, I have to admit that Jason Momoa can be a pretty solid pick in every way. But would he EVER agree to shave his head? HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 12: Jason Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Aquaman’ … [+] at the TCL Chinese Theater on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) MovieMagic Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content newsletter, god rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels Herokiller Series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

