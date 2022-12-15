“This is sad news” – The Hollywood Reporter





Henry Cavill addresses Warner Bros.’ decision to move forward with a Superman movie that will feature a different actor in the title role. Cavill, who appeared as Superman in a cameo for this fall black adam after not having played the hero since 2017 Justice League, weighed in after DC Studios co-presidents and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran updated him on the character’s change in direction. Cavill explained that his post from earlier this year stating that he would return as Superman was created before Warners hired Gunn and Safran. “I just had a reunion with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and that’s sad news, everyone,” the actor posted on instagram Wednesday. “After all, I won’t be returning as Superman. After the studio told me to announce my return in October, before they were hired, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the happiest fortunes. Cavill, who announced shortly after the release of black adam that he would leave the Netflix series the witcherwent on to say that he understands if his followers want to “cry a little bit” but that the focus should be on the Man of Steel’s future. “Superman is still here,” he continued. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, up and up. Cavill’s post came just as Gunn tweeted that he would be writing a new Superman film set to focus on the founding DC superhero’s younger years. Cavill could be in the mix to play a different DC character down the road. “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more delighted about; we will be able to share some exciting information about our first projects early in the new year,” Gunn wrote. The filmmaker added that he and Safran “had a great meeting with Henry and we are huge fans and have talked about a number of exciting possibilities of working together in the future”. This development follows director Patty Jenkins sharing her thoughts on Tuesday in light of The Hollywood Reporterreports that the studio will not be moving forward with its plan to wonder woman 3 after submitting a treatment. Jenkins wrote on Instagram that she hadn’t walked away from the project, but explained, “I understand there is nothing I can do to move anything forward at this time.”

