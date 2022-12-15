Important Things Every Aspiring Bollywood Singer Should Know

There is a Bollywood song to define every moment of our lives. But that doesn’t mean there’s a Bollywood singer in all of us.

Yes, it is true that the filmed songs have an incredible number of fans among Indians. Singing Bollywood songs is the ultimate goal for most vocal music aspirants. However, Bollywood songs are not as easy to sing as they are to listen to. But why?

Exploring the breadth and evolution of Bollywood songs will reveal how they became the crucible for many musical genres around the world.

Bollywood songs have been inspired by Indian Ragas, several regional and folk songs, psychedelic rock, Swahili songs from Tanzania and other tribal music from around the world. Each of these musical genres manifest their best elements when used in Bollywood songs.

Every starry-eyed vocal music aspirant who has her sights set on becoming a Bollywood singer, has many questions in front of her eyes on how to embark on her musical journey.

In this article, we will try to lay out the learning roadmap for students who aim to become Bollywood singers.

Today we have one of ipassio’s most beloved teachers – Ayesha Mukherjee. She shares with us some of the best kept secrets to becoming a Bollywood music pro.

Is it bollywood songs easy to sing? What does it take to move through your voice? And much more. Ayesha answers it meticulously in a frank conversation with Utpala.

A few words about Ayesha Mukherejee

As a student, Ayesha traveled all over the city to receive top gurus – including – Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Pandit Ritesh Mishra and Shri Deborshee Bhattacharya.

Needless to say, she has realized what it takes to search for a good mentor. Therefore, while she honed her voice to render classical and semi-classical Hindustani music with aplomb, she also grew to be an incredible teacher.

They are newThe approach to teaching music is very scientific. It emphasizes vocal training whether the student pursues classical music or Bollywood music.

Subjects discussed

Can everyone sing Bollywood songs? Voice training tips Capturing the Emotions in a Bollywood Song A coat against Alankaars

Can anyone sing Bollywood songs?

Hindi movie songs are now part of our lives. The songs are so close to our hearts that we tend to sing them to ourselves or just hum a tune without paying attention.

Sometimes it feels like anyone can sing Bollywood songs like a pro. Is it true? Is it easy to master the singing of Bollywood songs?

Ayesha Mukherjee – a seasoned vocal music practitioner and experienced teacher – says – It is not true that we can sing Bollywood songs as easily as we think. It’s because – first of all, music, in general, requires knowledge or some type of training for anyone to sing or play anything.

It is very important to learn the basics of music and do some vocal training to get the right flexibility in your voice, to better understand the pitch, to better understand your quality, and what type of song suits you, etc. . So, basic training is very important, which is called vocal culture or vocal training.

voice training

As a dedicated learner and pursuer of Bollywood music, Ayesha believes there is no alternative to acquiring the fundamentals of music through proper training and practice.

Only then can a new learner sing a Bollywood song with ease and comfort. They must also understand what they are singing.

Ayesha harp on vocal training here. She opines – No matter what genre of music you learn – be it Bollywood music, classical music or any other form of music, vocal culture is an integral part. It helps you understand your voice quality and what type of song suits your voice.

Wherever you go to learn music, they will always start with the vocal culture part instead of starting right away with the song. It is important that you understand the muscles of your voice, your notes and your pitch. Only then can you really start singing Bollywood songs properly.

Capturing the Emotions in a Bollywood Song

Although listening to the voice is an important part, it is also important to learn how to move effectively.

So what’s going on in the rendering of emotions while singing? Do you really need to feel sad while singing a sad song? Well yes, of course. But don’t feel it so much that your voice croaks.

Voice dynamics and modulation

The key is to keep your emotions measured and expressing them in the right proportion using your vocal prowess.

This point is beautifully explained by Ayesha – Expression is indeed a very big part of Bollywood music. There are several techniques to get the expression of your voice.

For a beginner, the first thing you teach him is the techniques for expressing a certain emotion. How to use the dynamics and modulations of the voice to express emotions? This is a very technical part that can be taught.

Realization of lyrics

The other important factor that helps with emotion is the realization of the lyrics, Ayesha continues, it is to some extent – to each his own. When you read the lyrics repeatedly, you realize this after a while. When you are able to bring this realization to your voice while singing, the expression becomes better and better. And the deeper you go into the lyrics, and with practice, the expression can change.

Indeed, expressing emotions is a very subjective part of understanding lyrics and expressing lyrics. It comes with practice and life experiences. It cannot be taught completely.

The Vocal Culture Diet

Elaborating on the Vocal Cultivation Diet, Ayesha says: For vocal cultivation, there are several teaching methods. There is perfection in the pitch and in the understanding of the notes. An example of this is to understand the zigzag notes – for example – sing Sa, then Pa, then Re Ni Ga Ma.

The better you understand zigzag notes, the better you understand how these note combinations are used in this song. When you understand notes, you understand what’s behind a song.

That aside, she also emphasizes the practice of the Paltas. It’s a very generic training process. Then there is the process of voice modulation. There are six types of voice casting you can do. Then there are the Alankaars which are used in Bollywood music. You can individually expand these aspects of Alankaars, Paltas, Notes, Scales and much more.

Paltas vs. Alankaars

As one question leads to another, we don’t give him any opportunity to ask him about the smallest details of vocal culture. And she explains everything frankly in very simple terms.

Ayesha is of the opinion that Paltas and Alankaars are absolutely different. Basically, Paltas are the notes or Swaras while Alankaars refer to ornamentation.

Paltas and Alankaars may be of the same pattern, but the way they are sung is completely different. Alankaar is touch-based.

It’s just done differently. Harkats and murkis are part of Alankaar.

More soon…

As we conclude the first part of our interview with Ayesha Mukherjee, we promise to get her back very soon. The glamor factor of Bollywood songs has become the main driver of high enrollment rates in music classes. We will explore this Bollywood factor in explicit detail in the next part of the interview.

