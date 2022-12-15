Celebrate the Holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center





Canadian copper

Courtesy picture Celebrating 25 years of world-class entertainment in Beaver Creek, the Vilar Performing Arts Center once again gets audiences into the holiday spirit with festive shows throughout the new year. On Friday, December 23, all-bras chamber band Canadian Brass will take to the VPAC stage with the Denver-based Kantorei Choral Ensemble for a Holiday Spectacular. With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass has earned the distinction of the most famous brass band in the world. Formed by friends Chuck Daellenbach and Gene Watts in 1970, the band’s imagination and consummate musicality elevated the art of the brass quintet to what it is today. Tickets start at $60; or $40 for children 12 and under and students. This show is part of The Therese M. Grojean Classical series at VPAC as well as her Holiday series. Attendees will also enjoy the glowing lights of the VPAC’s famous 18-foot white tree, located in the lower concourse. Each year the VPAC spins new ornaments with guest critters including a beaver, squirrel, skunk, fox and many more. Masters of concert presentation, Canadian Brass have developed a unique stage presence and rapport with the audience. Each of their concerts shows the full range, from iconic baroque and dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them. The hallmark of any Canadian Brass show is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, above all, fun, but never at the expense of the music. With a discography of over 130 albums and numerous world tours, Canadian Brass is a pioneer in bringing brass music to mass audiences around the world. Many have witnessed Canadian Brass during their appearances on The Tonight Show, Today, Entertainment Tonight and recently over half a billion viewers tuned in to their Chinese New Year performance on China’s most popular station. Support local journalism Make a donation Joining Canadian Brass in Beaver Creek will be Kantorei, a Denver-based choral ensemble under the artistic direction of Joel M. Rinsema. Formed in 1997, Kantorei has toured the world commissioning and premiering new choral works from renowned composers. Kantoreis’ mission is to elevate the human experience through choral excellence. For this special show, guests can expect to hear timeless holiday classics including Most Wonderful Time, Frosty, White Christmas, Ding Dong Merrily on High and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/ring-in-the-holidays-with-canadian-brass-and-kantorei-a-holiday-spectacular-at-the-vilar-performing-arts-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos