Henry Cavill: Warner Bros makes a U-turn: Henry Cavill will not play Superman, confirms the British actor. See what happened





The new Superman movie written by DC Studios co-chairman and Guardian of the Galaxy director James Gunn will not involve actor Henry Cavill. The actor said the news wasn’t the easiest for him as his return as Superman was recently announced. The new Superman movie will focus on the younger years of superheroes and plans to take the character in a different direction. It wasn’t until earlier this year that Cavill made his final appearance as Superman in the movie Black Adam in a cameo, and he’s been playing the role since the 2013 movie Man of Steel. Cavill wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that the news of his not returning as Superman was passed on to him by Gunn and his co-president, Peter Safran, who met him. He added that the news wasn’t the easiest, as the studio had previously told him to announce his return to the role in October. However, he said he respected the decision and wished James, Peter and all the happiest of luck.

He further wrote that Superman is still around. He said his turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for will never pass. According to the media, Gunn will not only write the film, but could also direct it.

FAQs: Is Man of Steel 2 cancelled?

Yes. What is Henry Cavill’s net worth?

$40 million.

