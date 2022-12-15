Warner Bros. content write-offs Discovery revealed – The Hollywood Reporter





Warner Bros. Discovery takes on a greater loss of content and development than it originally anticipated. In a securities filing on Wednesday, WBD said it now plans to take write-offs and write-downs related to content and development costs of $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion, up from $2 billion. to $2.5 billion as originally expected in October. This reflects an additional charge of $800 million to $1 billion. WBD now says its total restructuring and impairment charges related to the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger will be between $4.1 billion and $5.3 billion, reflecting higher content write-offs. The file did not specify precisely what the increased impairments were related to; however, in recent weeks the company has canceled or removed several titles from its services, including Love life, Naughty, Westworld and Neverswhile projects in development like that of Patty Jenkins wonder woman 3 were removed as James Gunn and Peter Safran developed a new DC Movie Universe. The company said Wednesday that a number of HBO and HBO Max programs will be bundled into a new bundle that will be sold to free and ad-supported third-party streaming services. These shows include Westworld and Neversas good as Boy’s Island, Legendary, The Time Traveler’s Wife and Raised by wolves. “We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the outstanding work of our cast and crew,” series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show.” During this time, a number of other shows will be released from the HBO Max platform, and the company is “discussing with studio partners opportunities to further expand the reach of shows, including but not limited to , the series license to third-party FAST platforms. ” These shows include The Chronicles of Gordita, Love life, Naughty and made for love. The company says its restructuring cost estimates are not changing at this time, although, as it said in October, those numbers could be adjusted as the company digs deeper into the details. Since completing the merger in the spring, WBD has actively sought to reduce costs, both through restructuring, operational efficiencies (such as combining its physical footprint and condensing the number of contractors and software vendors third parties that it uses), as well as in the content write-offs. The company may receive a tax benefit on write-downs, although in some cases it may choose to resell content elsewhere, depending on the status of the project.

