Actor Gary Sinise emphasizes doing good for others during giving season

There’s the pay-forward, and then there’s Gary Sinise paying it forward.

The Emmy Award-winning actor and humanitarian joined ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ on Thursday to discuss his foundation’s outstanding efforts towards the military community and how Sinise has used his platform ‘to do good for others. “.

“It usually starts very locally, but you have to take action. You have to show people you’re serious,” Sinise told host Neil Cavuto. “You have to show people that you are ready to do things and encourage them to join in to support you.”

In 2011, after spending the previous decade volunteering with other organizations, Sinise decided to take humanitarian efforts into his own hands and launched his non-profit organization, the Gary Sinise Foundation. Through the Foundation, Sinise said he was ‘blessed’ to have the opportunity to expand his service efforts, providing service members, veterans and first responders with fundraising and awareness. additional.

One of the foundation’s best-known events is called “Snowball Express,” where Gold Star families are flown to Walt Disney World to celebrate the holidays in the happiest place on earth. This year it was held in person for the first time since the pandemic.

“The Snowball Express initiative…is one of our Gold Star programs for children of our dead. This was started by a group of people who just wanted to help children during a very difficult time for them, after having lost a parent just before Christmas,” Sinise said. “This year we were able to bring them back to Disney World. We increased the number of families we were able to take. And this year I think we had 1,151 kids and over 1,900 total people there. .”

“It’s very expensive. It takes a lot of effort,” the actor continued. “Multiple volunteers, great corporate sponsors coming in, it’s just a massive event and really a great way to just wrap our arms around these kids who have lost loved ones in military service.”

Prior to the founding of the foundation, Sinise did philanthropic work with the Disabled American Veterans organization and built the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance, among other things. He previously told Fox News Digital that service work healed his “broken heart” after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I learned a lot from a lot of military nonprofits and first responder nonprofits about the needs and how I could apply my services as a celebrity, someone who is in the public eye to bring attention to what he was doing and to help raise funds,” Sinise told Cavuto on Thursday.

After spending time in war zones and hospitals with the foundation, Sinise also noted that he “learned” from the families as much as he was “inspired” and “motivated” by them.

“I’ve had a lot of success in the world of film and television. ‘CSI: New York’ was a great show for nine years. I was able to take some of that financial success and turn it into making do good to others and build a foundation,” Sinise said. “It made the career even more logical because I was able to do good for others with the success I was blessed with.”

At the same time, Sinise’s philanthropic efforts were ramping up, as was her film schedule with “CSI”. Despite the conflict, the actor refused to take a step back and called it “perfect timing.”

“I stepped up all my efforts to support the military and first responders at the same time that the ‘CSI’ genre came along. And all of a sudden I had this public platform on TV, I was a producer on the show, so it was lucrative that way, and I was able to put some money aside and do some good with it,” Sinise said. “And the timing was perfect. And now the foundations are solid.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation is “constantly firing on all cylinders,” its founder told Fox News Digital, who added that his team is always finding more ways to serve and honor our nation’s heroes.

“We all have veterans in our local community, so many who are struggling in silence. Contact us to lend a hand,” Sinise encouraged. “And if you’re feeling so inspired, support the organizations that uplift them. At the Gary Sinise Foundation, we do just that 365 days a year.”