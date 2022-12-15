Sonu Sood appears in a hilarious Instagram reel with Khaby Lame, watch the video





Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was recently spotted in a hilarious collab with social media personality Khaby Lame. The ‘Happy New Year’ actor sat next to the Senegalese-Italian comedian in an Instagram reel, which the latter shared on Instagram with the caption, “When Sonu straw steals the show #learnfromkhaby #learnwithinstagram #india @ sonu_sood”.

The duo were seen with a glass in front of each of them and a jug full of juice next to it. Sonu is seen pouring most of the juice into Khaby’s glass as he looks at a phone. There are only a few drops of juice left for Sonu, which he quietly pours into his glass, which also contains a drinking straw. Khaby notices this and apparently moves his hands as if to offer Sonu his glass of juice, which he kindly declines. However, the twist in the video comes when Khaby’s hands immediately grab the straw inside Sonu’s juice glass and put it in his. He then continues to point to it with both hands in his signature fashion, as if to state the obvious. The video ends with Sonu’s frustrated expressions and sipping the few drops of juice in his own glass.

Fans went crazy over the hilarious banter between the duo. They took to the comments section to share their reactions with laughing emojis.

“Hahahaha never play with a man’s juice!” a user wrote.



“Colder than ice in its glass,” another user wrote.

Yet another user wrote, “Collaboration we didn’t know we needed.” Meanwhile, on the labor front, Sonu last appeared in the Akshay Kumar-featured, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. He is next expected to appear in the Tamil film “Thamilarasan”. It also has Abhinandan Gupta’s action drama “Fateh” on its charts. (ANI)

