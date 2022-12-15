Bollywood roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and more…

Vicky and Kiara hope to get a positive response for the compositions of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

Mumbai– After releasing songs such as ‘Bijli’, ‘Bana Sharabi’ and others, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ creators released the full music album composed by Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros. and Rochak Kohli.

The stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani be upfront about the album and the kind of response they get for the compositions.

Vicky says, “The audience has shown tremendous support for our upcoming film. Our social media pages are filled with creative reels and videos. The film is nearing its release and I hope they will send us the same love, support us and continue to share their enthusiasm with us after seeing the film.

On the other hand, Kiara also shared her filming experience and how much she loved dancing on the dance numbers with Vicky.

She adds, “The journey of directing this movie has been amazing. It was so much fun shooting these beautiful songs. I really have to say, playing this new character and dancing with Vicky was so cool. We really had a great time. shooting this comedic thriller and now we’re looking forward to audiences’ enthusiastic reactions to the film. I’m so sure they’re going to love it as much as we do.

The songs are performed by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Sachin-Jigar, Jubin Nautiyal, Harrdy Sandhu, Nikhita Gandhi, Meet Bros., Harry Arora, Rochak Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Lakshay Kapoor. It was released in association with Sony Music.

Nayanthara’s Horror Movie “Connect” Will Also Be Released In Hindi

Mumbai– As the Nayanthara– Tamil movie ‘Connect’ is gearing up for its release on December 22nd, the makers of the movie have decided to release its Hindi version watching the response from everywhere. The film marks director Ashwin Saravanan’s second collaboration with Nayanthara, following “Maya.” Aswhin also worked with Taapsee Pannu in “Game Over” and has a strong hold on the horror thriller genre.

Speaking about the development, Producer Vignesh Shivan, who is Nayanthara’s husband, shared, “Audiences appreciate Nayanthara’s work in the north and since the subject is largely related to the masses, we are planning to release the film in Hindi after its release. exit. in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. ”

He mentioned, “This is yet another amazing horror film from our director Ashwin who is the best in this genre. His previous films, ‘Maya’ and ‘Game Over’ were both watched by Hindi belt audiences and garnered immense love and we are sure ‘Connect’ will also receive the same response”.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, “Connect” stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar.

Ranveer puts a smile on many faces by taking selfies with everyone on a reality show

Mumbai– Abandoning her irregular schedule, the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh brought smiles to many faces as he took the time to click photos with contestants, their family members, and even the audience while promoting his movie “Cirkus” on a reality show.

As part of the promotions, Ranveer visited the sets of popular TV shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, The Kapil Sharma Show and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs.

Since everyone on these sets wants photos with Ranveer, he prefers to take individual photos rather than a group shot to make everyone feel special.

He was recently seen smiling and posing for selfies with all the young participants of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’.

Parents cheered Ranveer on seeing him click pictures with each child. That’s not all. As a sign of respect, Ranveer also approached the parents and interacted warmly with them.

The parents later said they had never seen an actor be so genuine and kind to them on film sets.

“Cirkus” stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. “Cirkus” is based on William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors”.

SRK will take part in the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France

Mumbai– The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan returns after four years to the big screen with his next spy thriller ‘Pathaan’, and he leaves no stone unturned to promote the film.

After regaling the audience with the album’s first song “Besharam Rang”, King Khan will now be seen in the ongoing FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

SRK, who is a sports enthusiast and played hockey in college, also owns an Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Bollywood superstar will be in a studio with Wayne Rooney to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina-led Lionel Messi and France-led Kylian Mbappe, which is set to take place on December 18.

SRK took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his fans by uploading a video featuring action shots from previous matches.

He wrote in the caption: “Field by Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan!

The evening of December 18 will be glorious! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final single saath, LIVE »

Meanwhile, “Besharam Rang” has received a lot of positive reactions, but it is also criticized for its redundant visuals similar to “Ghungroo” from “War”.

Bhumi Pednekar: I love playing women equal to men

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar by the choice of her roles, chosen to embody heroines who do not hesitate to proclaim that they are the equal of a man.

“I have always believed that film can be a powerful tool to showcase strong, independent and fiercely progressive women on screen. My film journey is a living example of this as I have consciously chosen films that present the woman of today, a woman with whom other women can connect and identify,” says Bhumi.

She adds, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and now Govinda Naam Mera, I have always been prone to playing women who did not compromise on their dreams and wishes and stood up against the patriarchy.”

Bhumi adds, “I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society and change the lens of gender. I like to play women equal to men. I would like this to be my small contribution to Indian cinema and my business card. I want through my work to speak loud and clear about the need for equality.

On what immediately appealed to her about her character in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Bhumi said, “I love Gauri Waghmare who is an unstoppable force of nature and can stand up to a man and also express what she wants in life. He’s an amazing character to play and I thank Shashank for giving me the freedom to go wild with it. I had a blast playing it. I think it’s evident in the trailer for the movie and I’m sure it will come out more strongly when people watch the movie on December 16th.

Work-wise, Bhumi has 7 consecutive releases in 12 months, including Bheed, Afwaah, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming, Govinda Naam Mera and another untitled movie announced.

Sonakshi Sinha Named PETA Personality of the Year 2022

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinhawho was most recently seen in the movie “Double XL” and who will be seen in the OTT series “Dahaad”, was named PETA’s Personality of the Year 2022.

The non-profit animal rights organization bestowed the title on her to celebrate her actions to help spare the lives of animals killed for fashion and her strong advocacy of dogs and cats in need.

This year, Sinha appeared in a campaign against the use of animal leather for PETA India, in which she held up a bag dripping with blood to raise awareness among the more than 1.4 billion cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats and other animals that are gruesomely killed to be made into leather accessories for the end user.

She advocates animal- and Earth-friendly vegan leather made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste and mushrooms.

“Exploited animals have a hero in Sonakshi Sinha,” said Sachin Bangera, PETA India’s vice president of celebrity and public relations. “Whether she inspires vegan fashion, promotes the adoption of dogs from shelters, or helps fight animal crimes, PETA India recognizes Sonakshi as an animal rights powerhouse.”

Past recipients of PETA India’s Person of the Year award include former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma; and actors Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R. Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

For Rani Mukerji, Kolkata talks about her childhood memories and her love for cinema

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerjiwho is about to inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, said a visit to Kolkata is always special for her as it brings back childhood memories.

Rani Mukerji will travel to Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival with the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. In its 28th edition, the festival has invited Rani as a distinguished guest for her illustrious career over the past 25 years and her immeasurable contribution to the Indian film industry.

She will be congratulated at her inaugural ceremony where dignitaries from world cinema, Indian cinema and West Bengal will be present.

Rani said, “A visit to Kolkata is always special for me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema which grew in my heart from an early age.”

“The Kolkata International Film Festival celebrated the legacy of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and many Bengali artists and technicians who helped create this vibrant Indian film industry and I am honored that this time they have decided to celebrate my career and congratulate me with other achievers.

She concluded, “It is a very proud moment for me, and I am truly honored to receive this honor in the presence of luminaries from West Bengal, India and world cinema.” (IANS)