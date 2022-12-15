Tom Cruise, 60, lands AARP Best Actor nomination

Tom Cruise is on the rise.

On Wednesday, he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his work in Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed over $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, and will debut December 22 on Paramount+.

And the next day, the movie star landed in the same category for the same blockbuster movie for the AARP The Magazine Movies For Grownups Awards which will air in January.

It comes after he was snubbed for a Golden Globes nod, despite his film making it to the Best Picture list.

Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Bill Nighy (Living), and Adam Sandler (Hustle) also feature in AARP Best Actor nominations for Best Actor.

The AARP award nominations were announced Thursday.

The Best Film/Best Adult Film category included Elvis, All Over, All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tr, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking.

For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for adults, by adults, advocating for audiences over 50, challenging industry ageism, and encouraging movies and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.

The 21st Annual MFG Awards will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills, California.

“The iconic talents we’re honoring this year are driving a cultural shift in how aging Americans are viewed and valued,” says AARP film and television critic Tim Appelo.

“They inspire us to think about life differently. And we’re thrilled the Movies for Grownups Awards are back as a live event, celebrating a wealth of adult masterpieces we could hardly have imagined when we launched the awards decades ago. .

Iconic and beloved screen and stage actor Alan Cumming will return as host of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards, which will be broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. h ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS Video app.

In the Best Actress category, the nominees are Cate Blanchett (Tr), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at once).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Patricia Clarkson (She Said), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Judith Ivey (Women Talking) and Gabrielle Union (The Inspection).

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Andre Braugher (She Said), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once ).

Another hit: This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, Everything Everywhere All At Once

The 2022 Movies for Grownups nominees for Best Director are James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Todd Field (Tr), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) .

The nominees for best television series are Abbott Elementary, The Old Man, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus and Yellowstone.

In the Best TV Movie/Limited Series category, nominations go to Black Bird, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The Staircase and The Watcher.

The 2022 TV nominees for Best Actress are Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Toni Collette (The Staircase), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul). In the Best Actor category, Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Steve Carell (The Patient), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs).