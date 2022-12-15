A Thunder Bay high school class interviews actor Ryan Reynolds

The school media club contacted the Deadpool actor and he agreed to speak with them for about half an hour on Wednesday.

THUNDER BAY — Ryan Reynolds says he’s open to attending a future Wake the Giant music festival.

The Canadian movie star, best known for starring in Deadpool, not to mention being one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Wednesday virtually join a media club at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, answering questions about his career – and even responding to rumors that he would be interested in being part of the new ownership group with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The 46-year-old Vancouver native, whose most recent work includes Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and free guywas intrigued by the annual festival, an event designed to welcome Indigenous students from remote northern communities studying in Thunder Bay.

“Do I have to know how to play a musical instrument or what?” Reynolds impassive.

“No,” told him school student leader Derek Monias of Sandy Lake First Nation, who conducted the Zoom interview with Reynolds.

“That could be a deciding factor,” Reynolds said. “Yeah, I would love that. I would like an invite. You know where to find me now. You found me here. Assuming I’m not across the pond in England filming the next Deadpool movie, I’d love to be a part of something like that.

That Reynolds agrees to speak to an Indigenous class should come as no surprise. Earlier this year he and his wife, actress Blake Lively, donated $500,000 to an organization dedicated to bringing clean water to Indigenous communities and last year the Hollywood power couple donates $250,000 to help launch a Canadian mentorship program for Indigenous high school students in Canada.

Monias said the school’s media club recently brainstormed ideas for guests to interview when Reynolds’ name came up. With the help of CBC Thunder Bay, the connection was made.

Reynolds, who called from New York, was asked about his acting background in Ottawa, his struggles to find follow-on work leading to a job at a grocery store and his return to show business via impromptu comedy , which took him to Los Angeles. .

“That was my main goal coming down there. It wasn’t to work in movies, it was to be on stage,” Reynolds told the class.

Asked about his outside interests, like owning a Welsh football club, Reynolds said there is a connective tissue that binds his interests together.

“It’s all storytelling. I like stories. Stories can be found anywhere. You’re a journalist, Derek, so you understand this almost better than anyone. It’s always about the story. You don’t know where it’s going or what it’s going to be, but if you listen and you have a pretty open mind and an open heart while you’re doing it, you can cover some pretty spectacular moments,” he said. declared. said.

As for the Senators’ ownership offer, Reynolds said he couldn’t say much about the situation right now.

“I think the Ottawa Senators organization can explode, not only within its own community, in Canada, but also on a global scale and that is something that interests me deeply. But we will see. We’ll see where it shakes.

Reynolds said his support for Water First was to help empower Indigenous communities.

“I think it’s super important. I look at it like (that). If a neighborhood in the GTA, or Vancouver or any major city in Canada had unsafe water, like this is the case in many First Nations and Indigenous communities, this issue, I think, would be resolved fairly quickly,” Reynolds said.

“I think there is a level of inequity and injustice and that has not been a priority.”

Afterwards, Monias said it was a pleasure talking to Reynolds on such a wide variety of topics.

“I was so nervous at first, until the days leading up to it, but after asking him a few questions and walking into the area, I didn’t feel like I was talking to super celeb Ryan Reynolds I thought I was talking to friend Ryan Reynolds,” Monias said.

Professor Greg Chomut said it was pretty amazing, to say the least.

“We sent out a bunch of interview requests, as part of a class project that we did in collaboration and in partnership with the CBC, and right away Ryan Reynolds responded. You never think your high school class is going to interview Ryan Reynolds, but it all fell into place,” said Chomut, a history, art and music teacher at the Thunder Bay school.

– TBNewswatch.com