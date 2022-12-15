Actor Jason Dohring and his family join The Way to Happiness Foundation and Scientologists of Los Angeles in wishing everyone happiness now and throughout the coming year
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Once again this year, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles wish everyone who watches the Hollywood Christmas Parade happiness. The two-hour special about the 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade airs on The CW Network on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern & Pacific and 7:00 p.m. Central.
It features celebrities, giant balloons, floats, marching bands, horse riders, classic cars and Santa on his sleigh. And, as it has for three decades, it includes a float on The Way to Happiness, the common sense guide to better living written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. On the float again this year, actor Jason Dohring of Veronica Mars.
The principles in this book have really helped me succeed as an actor, Dohring says of The Way to Happiness. It also taught me to be a better father and a more decent person.
The book contains 21 precepts or principles which, if used, can increase anyone’s chance of happiness. Completely non-religious, its precepts can be used by anyone, regardless of race, culture, or creed, to foster kindness, honesty, and basic life skills.
A free online course in 17 languages covering each of the 21 precepts is available via The Way to Happiness website.
Hugely popular since its first publication, the book is distributed in 115 languages in 186 countries. It holds a Guinness World Record as the most translated non-religious book.
To uplift all sectors of society, The Way to Happiness Foundation’s nonprofit, secular international headquarters in Glendale, California was established as a coordinating center for global activities. Thanks to the support of the Churches of Scientology and Scientologists, The Way to Happiness and its educational programs and materials are now used around the world, helping to instill a higher level of honesty, confidence and self-respect.
The Scientology Network Presents the Award-Winning Network The way to happiness book about the film in 17 languages. The network also documents the work of humanitarians who use The way to happiness to uplift their communities and countries.
And for more Christmas cheer, all are invited to watch the holiday concert on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 and streaming on Scientology.tvon mobile app and through the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
