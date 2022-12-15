5 great modern director/actor duos

Cinema is teamwork. Everyone has to depend on each other to get the best possible result on screen in front of the audience. Making movies is an already monumental task, so any possible way to make it easier or more streamlined is a welcome idea. This is the reason why most of the time, directors will work with the same filmmakers, musicians, producers, etc. But the most visible duo for the public is the director/actor duo.





There are many director/actor collaborations of all time in film history like Akira Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune, Alfred Hitchcock and James Stewart, or John Ford and John Wayne. A great duo like these is a recipe for incredible cinema. But even though most major film collaborations are a thing of the past, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great current duos and even future duos.

5/5 Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya

This very talented new duo is a memory that there is a long history of great directors and actors breaking out together. With get out and Nope below their belts, it’s hard to deny that these two have found their way to superstardom together, and rightly so. The scene of the place engulfed in get out alone is a perfect example of why they are so good together. Jordan Peele’s dark, witty dialogue, rarely seen in horror films starring Daniel Kaluyya, absolutely sells the scene with an all-time movie close-up that has become an iconic horror image. Together, these two have made horror history and will most likely continue to do so. It’s hard to believe they won’t be working together again in the future, they work too well together not to continue collaborating.

4/5 Noah Baumbach and Adam Driver

Noah Baumbach is an incredibly underrated comedy filmmaker who is often overshadowed by Wes Anderson, with whom he also often collaborates. His movies are funny, witty, emotional, intellectual, and perfect for Adam Driver. Like Noah Baumbach, Adam Driver isn’t talked about enough for his acting prowess, as he’s easily one of the most well-rounded actors in cinema today. Baumbach’s quick, witty and nuanced scenarios like When we are young and Marriage story could be difficult to convey for some actors. But with Adam Driver being a great comedic actor and an underrated dramatic actor, he strikes the perfect balance.

3/5 Guillermo Del Toro and Doug Jones

It’s about what one would be like without the other. They would probably still be successful because they’re super talented people, but it’s hard to think of one without the other. Guillermo Del Toro has unique visions for his projects that require unique people with specific abilities, especially with the portrayal of monsters in his films combined with special effects work. But no need to worry, Doug Jones is probably as close to perfect a fit for Del Toro as anyone could get. Pan’s Labyrinth with Doug Jones as Fauno and Pale Man, Hellboy where Jones played Abe Sapien and a number of other monsters, and form of water where Jones plays the Amphibian Man, are just a few of their amazing collaborations. Hopefully there are many more on the way because there just aren’t enough of these two.

2/5 Bong Joon Ho and Song Kang Ho

It’s fantastic and horrible that these two became known to American viewers after the massive success of Parasite. It’s great because they’re both generational talents that make everything they’re involved in better. But it’s horrible because it took so long that they had great collaborations before Parasite. memories of murder was the first major collaboration between the two with the film truly showing what these two can and will do. For more viewing of Bong Joon-Ho and Song Kang-Ho, The host and snowdrops are two other great films with their collaborations. But to be fair, Bong Joon-Ho doesn’t really have a movie that isn’t great. Although Bong Joon-Ho’s next film, Mickey17doesn’t seem to have Song Kang-Ho attached, there should be more to come.

1/5 Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

These two have made action cinema perfection together. Tom Cruise has always been an actor devoted to making the highest quality action cinema possible. But there’s not much an actor can do to make an action movie great. It needs a director to share a vision and a dedication to the art of action cinema. Tom Cruise found his perfect director in Christopher McQuarrie, who previously wrote Valkyrie and edge of tomorrow, both with Cruise. It was when they collaborated on Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation that audiences got a glimpse of what these two can do together. Everything these two collaborate on turns into action movie gold and there’s more on the horizon with two more Mission Impossible films on the way.

