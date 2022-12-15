Jennifer Coolidge, Cher and Hollywood stars who go for younger partners: Experts explain why age gaps can work

Hollywood celebrities such as Cher and Jennifer Coolidge are no strangers to age-gap relationships. Cher is dating a man 40 years her junior, and Coolidge recently shared details of a wild night with a much younger man.

Fox News Digital spoke with celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti and psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig about why relationships between celebrities of vastly different ages can actually work.

Conti explained that for her celebrity clients, age is usually a “non-issue” and mostly “ambiguous.”

“Along with many of my celebrity clients, they yearn for a connection with someone like-minded and in a similar chapter of life.”

“There are a variety of challenges that come into play when there is a major age gap in a relationship. Generational differences are a very real thing, so it’s important for a couple to share similar values, regardless of or the age difference.

Ludwig explained that age-gap relationships for celebrities come with “additional perks.”

“There’s money, fame, and the opportunity to live an exciting lifestyle. A lifestyle that wouldn’t be available to them otherwise,” she said. “There can also be a feeling that the partner is a prize, which increases appreciation and reduces the stigma that some age-gap relationships experience.”

JENNIFER COOLIDGE STORIES A GALANT SEXUAL ENCOUNTER WITH A “PARTICULARLY YOUNG” MAN

Here’s a rundown of celebrities who decided to date younger:

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge, 61, recently opened up about being with much younger men after appearing on “American Pie” in 1999.

“It kind of opened up the world to a much larger group of handsome men and younger men,” she recalled in a chat with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly.

“This guy was particularly young legal, of course, everything was very legal but it was funny because we had to do it. … The moment was a bit awkward because he. … No, I won’t get into the specifics .”

“But then the next morning I told him I needed a blow-dry. So he was so young, we called his mom to see where I could blow-dry.”

“It was so weird what happened on the phone, it was very clear we were in bed together,” Coolidge added.

“Well, she gave me a good recommendation at a local mall, so it all went well.”

The ‘The White Lotus’ star noted that the youngster was the “best d–k” she had ever had.

dear

Cher has been dating a much younger man for a few months.

Cher, 76, and Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, began their relationship in November. Since then, the two have been spotted holding hands on several occasions, and Cher gushed about him on his personal Twitter.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer called the relationship “pretty ridiculous” during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she joked. “But in real life, we get along.”

She said, “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men things they don’t deserve. He’s very nice. He’s very smart. He’s very talented and he’s really funny. And I think that he’s quite handsome.”

“I just like someone to make me laugh,” Clarkson agreed.

Cher also opened up about why she doesn’t date older men after being asked if it was true that she bullied them.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I never would have dated because older men didn’t like me that much,” she told Clarkson. “You know what I mean?”

“I’ve had a few boyfriends who were around my age, but they didn’t like me for some reason. Younger men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and that you want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality.”

“I don’t give up my personality for anyone.”

James Woods

James Woods, 75, has apparently married Sara Miller, 33. The actor was photographed in early December sporting a gold ring on his ring finger.

Woods also hinted at her husband’s status in a social media post shared on Instagram in November.

“All the staff at Mussos are fantastic people,” he wrote, along with a photo of him toasting Miller at Musso & Frank’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

“They brought us champagne because they hadn’t seen us since our wedding. Lovely people!”

The “Hercules” actor previously shared a photo of Miller wearing a white dress and veil to celebrate his birthday. While it’s unclear when Woods and Miller first started dating, she first appeared publicly with the actor at a red carpet event in 2017.

David Foster

David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee have a 34-year age gap in their relationship.

Foster, 73, and McPhee, 38, tied the knot in 2019. The two first met in 2006 on “American Idol” when McPhee was a contestant and Foster was a guest on the show.

The two became friends and Foster even performed at McPhee’s first wedding in 2008. They were first linked in 2017.

McPhee and Foster welcomed their first child together in 2021.

Foster dismissed concerns over the age gap between him and McPhee.

“People always refer to Kat and me with the age difference, but I’ve always said that there are so many things that can break a marriage, and the age difference is just that. one. There are so many things that can go wrong. We think it’s all right together,” he told People magazine in February.

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed he was engaged to singer Firerose in November.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship status began in October after Cyrus shared a photo showing a diamond ring on Firerose’s hand.

Cyrus, 61, and Firerose, 34, first met 12 years ago while filming “Hannah Montana,” he revealed in a new interview with People magazine. The two became friends and stayed in touch, according to the singer.

He finally asked Firerose to be more than friends after he and his ex-wife, Tish, filed for divorce for the third time. Divorce news broke up in April, and Firerose moved in with Cyrus soon after.

In August, Cyrus proposed.

“Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you want to marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,'” Firerose recalled.

“He said, I love you. I want to make it official. I want to be with you forever,” she added.

