Bollywood musician Amit Trivedi talks about his debut independent album Jadu Salona and more

Amit Trivedi is a name that resonates with all Bollywood lovers as he is the man behind some of the most successful music tracks of recent times such asNaina Da Kya Kasoor, IktaraandI love you Zindagi.However, like every other musician, Amit also has a lot more to offer his audience beyond commercial tracks and that’s exactly what led him to start his own AT Azaad label. He recently released his first independent albumJadu Salonaof his label in partnership with Believe India and Spotify. We caught up with the musician to find out more about his indie adventures, the six-track album and what’s keeping him busy these days.

Why did it take you so long to venture into independent music?

Film music kept me busy because I was engaged with an average of five films a year. Anyone who knows how much work goes into the musical scene of a single movie knows how much work goes into six movies every year. Each film is accompanied by at least four to five songs, making it a total of twenty-five songs on average. This explains why the years passed before I could venture into independent music.

Take us on the trail ofJadu Salone.

The title track was released before the other songs on this album, and each of the tracks captures various moods and shades of love. SongsJadu SalonaandNirmohifocus on letting go of good memories whileShehnaiyaanandRahiyo naare on the pepperier side with a hint of eclectic pop. The other two songs areJaan Leke GayiandDeal with Tod.

How has the music audience changed over the years, especially with the advent of digital platforms like Spotify?

Everything comes with its set of pros and cons, no matter what era you live in. Digital platforms actually have many positive aspects, because I think it is one of the most innovative and revolutionary technologies that have appeared since the beginning of time. . I’m as much a consumer as I am a contributor, and it’s absolutely fascinating how these platforms allow you to explore uncharted artists and music from different parts of the world.

What does your current playlist look like?

It’s packed with songs from artists like Forest Black, Valley, Black Rose, and Aisha Badru to name a few. These are some of the artists I stumbled upon, and due to the algorithms put in place by the digital streaming platforms, I am absolutely addicted to these.