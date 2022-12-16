Leslie Jordan’s chic Hollywood condo for sale for $1.8 million





Leslie JordanThe gorgeous West Hollywood condo is up for sale two months after he died in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the area’s most exclusive buildings. The actor and singer’s 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire West building, which, according to the celebrity real estate site dirt.comalso hosted celebrities such as Dyan Cannon, Nancy Sinatra, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano and Nicole Richie. the old will and grace actor, who released a gospel album that included appearances by Dolly Parton, Brandi CarlileTJ Osborne from Osborne Brothers and more in 2021, bought his house in August, just months before his death, and according to multiple reports, it was the only house he ever owned. Jordan died Oct. 24 after his car left the road and drove into an apartment building. Authorities said it was likely he suffered a medical emergency while driving. The luxurious condo is built around an open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen, with high-end finishes and appliances, as well as high ceilings and sliding glass doors that let get plenty of natural light. A balcony offers a panoramic view of the city and the surrounding hills. The main bathroom is connected to a large dressing room, as well as a main bathroom with a bath and a walk-in shower, and also has double sinks. Empire West offers some of the most exclusive amenities, including a 24-hour doorman, concierge and security guard, 24-hour valet parking, gym, tennis court and even a tennis court. pickleball. The top floor revolves around a large recreation room with two kitchens, TV and bathrooms. This overlooks a rooftop terrace that offers grilling areas, a pool and fire pit, and plenty of seating, with “360-degree views of almost all of Los Angeles,” according to the announcement of Pinnacle Estate Properties. According to online real estate sites, the asking price of $1.795 million breaks down to $1,117 per square foot and a monthly payment of $12,967. There is also an HOA fee of $1,671 per month. Scroll through the images below to see inside Leslie Jordan’s spectacular Hollywood condo. PHOTOS: Take a look inside Leslie Jordan’s stunning condo Leslie Jordan’s gorgeous condo in West Hollywood is up for sale after her death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious residence befitting such a beloved star. The actor and singer’s 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in an exclusive building offers high-end amenities well worth its asking price of just under $1.8 million.

