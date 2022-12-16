Entertainment
Swara Bhaskar and Onir confront trolls attacking Deepika’s song Besharam Rang | Bollywood
Swara Bhaskar and filmmaker Onir have responded to trolls attacking Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and the creators of their new song Besharam Rang. The song features in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan and was the first song from the film to be released. (Read also: Ban Besharam Rang, lawyer files a complaint; “Burn the theatres”, says Ayodhya Mahant)
Besharam Rang has been courting controversy since its release earlier this week. It features Shah Rukh and Deepika grooving in Spain. The song was written by Kumaar and composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the song.
Swara shared a screenshot of a news report that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of the new film for showing “a Muslim man groping a woman wearing saffron.” She posted the screenshot on Twitter and wrote, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet the rulers of our country in power. They would have maybe done some work, if they had time left after ogling the actors’ dresses).”
On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Besharam Rang “was shot dead with a dirty mindset”.
She also took a dig at the media sensationalizing trolling. One Twitter user wrote, “Criminals joining Ministries is no longer news. Economists joining a Yatra is.” Swara tweeted it and wrote, “Another news is the color of the costumes the actresses are wearing in number of items!”
Onir decided to call out a Twitter user when he shared screenshots of the song and tried to troll it. The user also wrote, “What kind of husband allows or tolerates his wife’s public assault for a few bucks? Just ask!!!”
Filmmaker Onir was quick to respond and he tweeted on Thursday, “Yuck.., sick mentality. Using words like allow, ‘tolerate shows he belongs to that tribe of men who think a husband owns the wives. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in on photos and spread hate.”
