Entertainment
Curtis Pritchard is aiming for an acting career in Hollywood
EXCLUSIVE: From Hollywood to Hollywood? Curtis Pritchard Reveals He’s Taking Weekly Acting Classes As He Dreams Of Launching A Film Career… While Starring In Panto With His Brother AJ
They carved out a career as professional dancers before turning to reality TV.
Today, Curtis and AJ Pritchard add a string to their bow by giving themselves the objective of conquering the world of theatre.
The brothers – who are currently starring in a pantomime production of Cinderella – have previously enjoyed a stint on Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, which has given them the acting bug.
From Hollywood to Hollywood? Curtis Pritchard once did a stint on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and revealed it gave him the acting bug (pictured with AJ on the show)
Although his stint on the Channel 4 soap was widely publicized, Curtis revealed that it didn’t dash his dreams of pursuing his acting career full-time.
Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Curtis, 26, revealed: “Since Hollyoaks I’ve really fallen in love with acting.
“I love being able to create a character on stage now, or maybe in a movie or TV show, so I’d like to follow that a bit more as well.
With dreams of Hollywood callings, the former Love Island star took weekly acting classes in a bid to hone her craft.
In the meantime, he is working on his skills by performing in pantomime with his brother.
Two of a kind: Curtis took weekly acting classes and honed his skills by starring in a pantomime production of Cinderella with his brother
Curtis explained, “Panto is such an extreme version of acting. It’s also almost one of the most difficult styles of play, because you have to be so extreme, but to do something realistic.
‘I think it’s just great. It’s like pantomime, it’s Christmas, it’s family entertainment…
“You don’t want to miss the show, because we are professional dancers and they use us. They are using us!’
The 28-year-old former strictly professional AJ added to MailOnline: ‘Whoever you are, you’re wowed, you’re laughing, you’re screaming.
“It’s the best thing about Christmas, and I do it with CBBC’s Evie Pickerill too. So she’s like my Cinderella in this pantomime.
“He is someone who should do strictly! They would love it and she has so many kids shows on CBBC. I’m rooting for her to do it next year, that’s for sure.
‘I really want to be the Panto King! That’s why I want every year. It’s something I really grew up with and have fun with.
Cinderella will play from December 17 to January 2 at De Montfort Hall, Leicester. Tickets are available at www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/cinderella
Many strings to their bow: They carved out a career as professional dancers before turning to reality TV (pictured on Celebrity SAS: Who Dare Wins)
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11533827/Curtis-Pritchard-sets-sights-Hollywood-acting-career.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Curtis Pritchard is aiming for an acting career in Hollywood
- Pippa Middleton matched her sister Kate in a wine-colored coat dress
- You.com joins AI chat as Google joins ChatGPT
- Boom Supersonic Announces FlightSafety International as an Overture Flight Training Partner
- ‘Xi Jinping was right’: Chinese politicians and media justify tough Covid rules
- Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ turns out to be NFTs of his Photoshopped head on a skinny man in a tuxedo
- Beyond Brexit: Brexit was an impostor that Britain belonged to the European family.
- Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
- ECAC Announces 2022 Division III Field Hockey All-ECAC and Major Awards
- Jokowi arrives in Indonesia after a visit to Belgium
- Best Last Minute Tech Gifts: Great Deals
- Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to start on January 9, notice published