Curtis Pritchard is aiming for an acting career in Hollywood

They carved out a career as professional dancers before turning to reality TV.

Today, Curtis and AJ Pritchard add a string to their bow by giving themselves the objective of conquering the world of theatre.

The brothers – who are currently starring in a pantomime production of Cinderella – have previously enjoyed a stint on Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, which has given them the acting bug.

From Hollywood to Hollywood? Curtis Pritchard once did a stint on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and revealed it gave him the acting bug (pictured with AJ on the show)

Although his stint on the Channel 4 soap was widely publicized, Curtis revealed that it didn’t dash his dreams of pursuing his acting career full-time.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Curtis, 26, revealed: “Since Hollyoaks I’ve really fallen in love with acting.

“I love being able to create a character on stage now, or maybe in a movie or TV show, so I’d like to follow that a bit more as well.

With dreams of Hollywood callings, the former Love Island star took weekly acting classes in a bid to hone her craft.

In the meantime, he is working on his skills by performing in pantomime with his brother.

Two of a kind: Curtis took weekly acting classes and honed his skills by starring in a pantomime production of Cinderella with his brother

Curtis explained, “Panto is such an extreme version of acting. It’s also almost one of the most difficult styles of play, because you have to be so extreme, but to do something realistic.

‘I think it’s just great. It’s like pantomime, it’s Christmas, it’s family entertainment…

“You don’t want to miss the show, because we are professional dancers and they use us. They are using us!’

The 28-year-old former strictly professional AJ added to MailOnline: ‘Whoever you are, you’re wowed, you’re laughing, you’re screaming.

“It’s the best thing about Christmas, and I do it with CBBC’s Evie Pickerill too. So she’s like my Cinderella in this pantomime.

“He is someone who should do strictly! They would love it and she has so many kids shows on CBBC. I’m rooting for her to do it next year, that’s for sure.

‘I really want to be the Panto King! That’s why I want every year. It’s something I really grew up with and have fun with.

Cinderella will play from December 17 to January 2 at De Montfort Hall, Leicester. Tickets are available at www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/cinderella